New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Optimization Services Market By Service, Application, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126664/?utm_source=GNW



Network optimization services is a set of best practices used to improve network performance. A variety of tools and techniques can be used to monitor and improve network performance such as: global load balancing, minimize latency, packet loss monitoring, and bandwidth management.

With advancements in cloud computing services, applications are now being delivered over the public internet as well as in private data centers. For enterprises, it is now even more crucial to deliver secure, high-performance applications ensuring the highest quality of service to their end users. This involves a series of network optimization tools and techniques that can help to identify issues, allowing enterprises to choose the best course of action.

There are two ways of measuring network performance, passive and active. Passive measurement tools monitor applications already on the network, gathering performance data metrics. This gives a realistic representation of real-time conditions since it focuses on real apps. There is also no danger of network disruption, as there is no additional traffic. Active measurement tools generate data tailored to baseline performance. This does require additional traffic and must be scheduled at appropriate times.

Advancement in network infrastructure coupled with demand for VoIP services across enterprises is a major factor that primarily drives the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid growth in IP and Ethernet services also drives the market growth. However, lack of awareness of benefits of network optimization services mainly creates a staggering effect on the network optimization services market growth. Furthermore, significant leap in RAN and WAN optimization technology is estimated to create a lucrative opportunity for the network optimization services market during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies operating in the network optimization services market are Solarwinds, Cisco Systems, Huawei, Nokia Corporation, ZTE, Infovista, Citrix, Circadence, Fatpipe Networks, and Netscout Systems.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the network optimization services market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the network optimization services industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the network optimization services industry for the period 2020–2028 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Service

• Implementation

• Consulting

• Support & Maintenance



By Application

• Local Network Optimization

• WAN Optimization

• RAN Optimization

• Data Center Optimization



By Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise



By Industry Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

• Telecom

• Government and Defense

• Transportation and Logistics

• Travel and Tourism

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Energy and Utility

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Education

• Information Technology (IT)



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Solarwinds

• Cisco Systems

• Huawei

• Nokia Corporation

• ZTE

• Infovista

• Citrix

• Circadence

• Fatpipe Networks

• Netscout Systems

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126664/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________