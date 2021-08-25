The global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market was valued at $33,372.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $51,037.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market By Service Type, Packaging Type, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126662/?utm_source=GNW

Fabless companies often outsource their packaging to the foundries and/or the OSATs. Semiconductors are also used by many modern consumer goods in daily life, such as cell phones, laptops, video cameras, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and LED bulbs. In addition, a preference for large displays, and curved OLEDs due to growing popularity of smart TVs, 4 K ultra-HD TVs, 3D programming, and video-on - demand content drives OSAT revenues. OSATs offer cost-effective and creative solutions which deliver higher efficiency, processing speeds and functionality with space reduction in an electronic device.

The factors such as increasing demand for consumer electronics and upsurge in the degree of urbanization across the globe primarily fuels growth of the market. In addition, the growing disposable income of people across the globe has significantly fueled the sales of consumer electronics devices such as TV, mobile phones, and tablets, boosting the demand for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. Moreover, increase in smartphone adoption significantly propels the market growth. However, high cost associated with OSAT services may hamper growth of the market during forecast period. On the contrary, growing chip market is anticipated to provide a huge opportunity for OSAT companies. Furthermore, rising transition towards in OSAT emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea is opportunistic for the market growth.

The global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test market share is analyzed by service type, packaging type, application, and region. Based on service type, the market is analyzed across testing and assembly. On the basis of packaging type, the market is divided into ball grid array, chip scale package, multi package, stacked die, and quad and dual. As per the application, the market is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, telecommunication, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

By Service Type

• Testing

• Assembly



By Packaging Type

• Ball Grid Array

• Chip Scale Package

• Multi Package

• Stacked Die

• Quad & Dual



By Application

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Industrial

• Telecommunication

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Players

• ASE Technology Holding, Co., LTD.

• Amkor Technology, Inc.

• Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., LTD

• Powertech Technology Inc.

• Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., LTD.

• TongFu Microelectronics Co., LTD.

• King Yuan Electronics Corp.

• Hana Micron Inc.

• ChipMOS Technology Inc.

• Unisem Group

