The global surge protection devices market size was valued at $2.81 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.27 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028

On the basis of applications, it is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Further, the report also covers the strategies adopted by the key market players to sustain the competitive environment and increase their market share. ABB Ltd, Belkin International, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Hubbel Incorporated, Littelfuse Inc, Mersen, Schneider Electric Co., and Siemens AG are the key players in the market.

In the coming years, there will be further advancements in technology due to innovative efforts and the entry of various stakeholders from developing countries. The competitive advantages of surge protection devices over conventional alternatives have also been described in the report. To understand the market movement, drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been explained in the report. Furthermore, the key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate the effective planning have also been discussed under the scope of the report.

The key players profiled in the surge protection devices market include ABB Ltd, Belkin International, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Hubbel Incorporated, Littelfuse Inc, Mersen, Schneider Electric Co., and Siemens AG.

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the surge protection devices market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the surge protection devices market analysis.

• The surge protection devices market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.



Key Market Segments



By Type

• Hard Wired Surge Protection devices

• Plug in Surge Protection Devices

• Line Cord Surge Protectors

• Power Control Devices



By Power Range

• Below 100 KA

• 100 KA to 500 KA

• 500 KA to 1000 KA

• Above 1000 KM



By Component

• Suppressor

• Gas Discharge Tube

• Surge Arrestor

• Others (Voltage Suppression Diode, Metal Oxide Varistor)



By End Use

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



