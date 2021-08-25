The global GPS tracking device market size was valued at $1.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.93 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GPS Tracking Device Market By Technology, Type, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126659/?utm_source=GNW



By application, the market is analyzed across automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, transportation, and others. By region, this market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Further, the report also covers the strategies adopted by key market players to sustain the competitive environment and increase their market share. Sierra Wireless, Orbocomm, Atrack Technology, Geotab Inc., Box Telematics, Meitrack Group, Trackimo Group, Calamp Corp, Starcom System Ltd., Concox Wireless Solution are the key players in the market.

Further advancements in technology due to innovative efforts and the entry of various stakeholders from developing countries are anticipated to drive the market growth. The competitive advantages of GPS tracking device over conventional alternatives have also been described in the report. To understand the market movement, drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been explained in the report. Furthermore, the key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate effective planning have also been also discussed under the scope of the report.

The key players profiled in the GPS tracking device market include Sierra Wireless, Orbocomm, Atrack Technology, Geotab Inc., Box Telematics, Meitrack Group, Trackimo Group, Calamp Corp, Starcom System Ltd., and Concox Wireless Solution. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, regional expansion, and collaboration, to enhance their market penetration.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the GPS tracking device market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the GPS tracking device market analysis.

• The GPS tracking device market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.



GPS Tracking Device Market Key Segments



By Technology

• Standalone Tracker

• OBD Device

• Advance Tracker



By Type

• Data Loggers

• Data Pushers

• Data Pullers



By Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Market Players

• Sierra Wireless

• Orbocomm

• Atrack Technology

• Geotab Inc.

• Box Telematics

• Meitrack Group

• Trackimo Group

• Calamp Corp

• Starcom System Ltd.

• Concox Wireless Solution

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________