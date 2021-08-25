New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Colocation Market by Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126657/?utm_source=GNW



The data center colocation refers to various aspects of the types of data centre. It is basically the setup of various servers and data centers equipment of various companies at single location. In this process the equipment and servers are provide by the company itself and it is maintained by the service provide company. This is very important for the companies which have large global footprints. Data centre colocation service provider companies offers infrastructure, electricity, cooling technology, physical security and high bandwidth network. This service can be leased on the basis of cage, rack, room, cabinet. Data center colocation service is very cost affordable and secure option for organizations.

Numerous factors such as cost affordable IT operations, increasing requirement of security, reliability and scalability of infrastructure and growing data centers complexities drives market globally. However, high initial & setup cost and network bandwidth issue is the major restraint for the market globally. Furthermore, increasing security concern for the business and increasing adoption of the hybrid cloud and virtualisation creates opportunities for the market globally during forecast period.

The data center colocation market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into retail colocation and wholesale colocation. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small and medium scale enterprise and large scale enterprise. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Government & Defense, and Others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the data center colocation market, which include CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED, CoreSite Realty Corporation, CYRUSONE INC, CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC., EQUINIX, INC., Global Switch, KDDI CORPORATION, NTT Communications Corporation.



BY Type

• Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation



BY Enterprise size

• Small and medium size enterprise.

• Large scale enterprise.



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Energy & utilities

• Retail & E-commerce

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Government & Defence

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

• CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

• CoreSite Realty Corporation

• CYRUSONE INC

• CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

• DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

• EQUINIX, INC.

• Global Switch

• KDDI CORPORATION

• NTT Communications Corporation

