Insights on the Email Encryption Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Entrust, Trustifi and Proofpoint Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Email Encryption Market By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Email Encryption Market size is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period. One of the efficient and emerging data security solutions is encryption. It protects sensitive data from being accessed by unwanted users. With an aim to secure their confidential data, numerous companies have installed the encryption method. Moreover, the encryption method is also adopted by various organizations to comply with the safety and data privacy compliance norms. Further, various data privacy regulations have necessitated the usage of encryption or applaud encryption as a measure for data protection.



With the help of email encryption, it becomes possible to prevent data reading from any person who is not a valid recipient. It refers to a technique by which data is converted into a hidden code that covers the real meaning of the information. The email encryption technique is capable of encrypting three things, archived emails, the connection of email provider, and real email messages. The email has sensitive information that cybercriminals can hack easily, if not secured. Companies install email encryption services or solutions to their server in order to secure their stored data or sensitive information.



Every section of society, including individuals and businesses, has been affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The internet ecosystem is becoming a crucial part of the lives of the common man around the world. It is a fact that reliance on online businesses has witnessed a massive spur due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many sectors such as automotive, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, transport, and logistics, among others, are using the internet so as to offer essential services to consumers. Vendors have witnessed a declined demand for an email encryption system.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The solution segment is expected to show promising CAGR during the forecast period. There is a growing awareness among companies of securing their data and sensitive information which is present in their email servers. Email encryption aims to facilitate ethical conduct among employees within the company. It also safeguards various threats like financial losses through phishing, email scams, trojan, data theft, and BEC.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Email Encryption Market by Organization Size 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.2 % during the forecast period. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22% during (2021 - 2027).



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The On-premise market dominated the Global Email Encryption Market by Deployment Mode 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.1 % during the forecast period. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.5% during (2021 - 2027).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government & Defense and Others. The BFSI industry segment is expected to procure the maximum revenue share of the global email encryption market. BFSI is the most vulnerable industry segment as it holds a large among of confidential and sensitive financial data. The companies in this industry segment are showing massive demand for the email encryption solution in order to ensure irreversible encryption.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to emerge as the leading region in terms of revenue in the global email encryption market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is expected to be driven by the rapid and early adoption of email encryption and the existence of various vendors that offer email encryption solutions. Companies operating in the region are highly installing email encryption software in order to facilitate data security, secure against cyber-attacks and commercial espionage, and allowing privacy and safety of data to ensure business continuity.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Email Encryption Market. Companies such as Proofpoint, Inc., Entrust Corporation, and Trend Micro, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BAE Systems PLC, Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo), Trend Micro, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Entrust Corporation (Thoma Bravo, LP), Trustifi, LLC, Proofpoint, Inc., and Mimecast Limited.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2017, Nov - 2021, Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Email Encryption Market by Component

4.1 Global Email Encryption Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Email Encryption Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Email Encryption Market by Organization Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Email Encryption Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Email Encryption Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Email Encryption Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Global On-premise Email Encryption Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud Email Encryption Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Email Encryption Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Email Encryption Market by Region

7.2 Global Retail & eCommerce Email Encryption Market by Region

7.3 Global Telecom, IT & ITeS Email Encryption Market by Region

7.4 Global Healthcare Email Encryption Market by Region

7.5 Global Manufacturing Email Encryption Market by Region

7.6 Global Government & Defense Email Encryption Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Email Encryption Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Email Encryption Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 BAE Systems PLC

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo)

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3 Trend Micro, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Broadcom, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Micro Focus International PLC

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Entrust Corporation (Thoma Bravo, LP)

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8 Trustifi, LLC

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9 Proofpoint, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.9.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.10. Mimecast Limited

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expense

9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dqd5k