Mission Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that it has achieved AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Mission has successfully met AWS’s requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new baseline standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.



AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to enable customers to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Mission as an MSSP and AWS Partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets to earn the distinction of Level 1 MSSP.

“Whether migrating to AWS or scaling up their infrastructure, our customers understand how critical continuous security and compliance is,” said Jarret Raim, Security and Compliance Practice Lead & CISO at Mission. “Cloud security and compliance talent is challenging and expensive to find and retain. With Mission MDR , we provide the fully-managed detection and response expertise and technology, which is powered by Alert Logic. We ensure that our customers are continually protected from threats and that they meet the strict security and regulatory compliance standards foundational to their business’ success. We’re proud to have Mission recognized as one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status.”

“In earning AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency, Mission has demonstrated the expert technical skillsets and operational processes required to deliver effective 24/7/365 security for its customers’ AWS environments,” said Ryan Orsi, Global Security/MSSP Practice Team Lead, AWS. “With this designation, customers can take confidence in Mission as a trusted provider of AWS managed security services.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Mission MDR is powered by Alert Logic, which enables Mission’s AWS-certified security experts to utilize custom security and monitoring technology to protect its customers’ AWS environments and proactively mitigate potential threats. Each Mission MDR customer receives a unique security solution tailored to its specific AWS deployment, industry compliance needs, and security exposure. Mission MDR further protects customers by providing comprehensive guidance in best practices for addressing security threats; audit-ready compliance reporting for PCI, HIPAA, SOC-2, and GDPR regulations; an intuitive portal for accessing security insights and prioritizing remediation; personalized security recommendations; and intrusion detection and log analysis and retention.

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

