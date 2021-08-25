Canary Medical to Present Data at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Medical, a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology, today announced that it will present data in a podium presentation assessing Persona IQ® an investigational smart knee implant that combines Zimmer Biomet’s Persona® The Personalized Knee® with Canary Medical’s proprietary implantable canturioTM te tibial extension sensor technology, at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting being held from August 31st to September 3rd in San Diego, CA. The canturioTM te tibial extension is currently under FDA review and is not available for commercial use or sale.



Conference details:

Conference: American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS)

Paper Title: The Talking Knee Is a Reality: Remote Patient Monitoring Prosthesis for Total Knee Arthroplasty

Presenter: Fred D. Cushner, MD, FAAOS, Hospital for Special Surgery

Session: Adult Reconstruction Knee IV

Paper Number: 459

Date and Time: 9/2/2021, 9:00 AM (PT), Ballroom 6A

The presentation abstract will be available on the AAOS website on August 31st here. Canary Medical will also be showcasing its technologies at its booth #1025 in Hall B1 as well as in Zimmer Biomet’s booth #2535 in Hall C.

About Canary Medical

Canary Medical was conceived and created by a team of medical device developers with active implantable experience, clinician guidance, and IoT experts with the vision that (1) healthcare transformation requires better and cheaper healthcare data, (2) better monitoring and better data will produce better outcomes at lower costs, and (3) patients own their healthcare data and should be compensated for its use. Canary Medical’s patented implant and data management ecosystem technology provides the vehicle to implement its vision. Canary Medical is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, researchers and data scientists globally regarded for their expertise in medical device design, development and data informatics.

For more information contact us at admin@canarymedical.com or visit www.canarymedical.com. Follow Canary Medical on Twitter at @CanaryMedical.

Investor Contact

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

o: 646-597-6989

c: 516-428-8577



Media Contact

Patrick Bursey

LifeSci Communications

pbursey@lifescicomms.com

o: 646-970-4688

Legal Disclaimers

The information contained in this presentation, including the accompanying oral commentary, is provided solely for the purpose of acquainting you, as its recipient, with Canary Medical and its subsidiaries (the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) and its executive personnel.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, nor will we make any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities in any state, province or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Canary Medical Logo, Canary Medical, and Canturio are the exclusive property of Canary Medical and its Subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Persona IQ®, Persona® and The Personalized Knee® are registered trademarks of Zimmer, Inc.