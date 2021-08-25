AgroFresh Awarded Overall Food Quality Solution of the Year at AgTech Breakthrough Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global AgTech leader, announced today that it has received the Overall Food Quality Solution of the Year Award at the AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgroFresh has been recognized by AgTech Breakthrough for its unparalleled portfolio of integrated solutions for the produce industry that have helped to maintain freshness, reduce food waste, and maximize sustainable resources throughout the supply chain for more than 40 years.



The awards are conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets. The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology markets, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“We are honored to receive recognition for the value that our solutions bring to our customers, including food quality, freshness and sustainability,” said Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of AgroFresh. “To deliver produce with the freshness and taste consumers demand, growers, retailers and packers need proven technologies that work together at every stage, which is at the core of our portfolio of Smarter Freshness technologies.”

Combining deep scientific knowledge with applied industry knowledge, AgroFresh continues to work towards improving the availability, quality, and freshness of produce for all consumers through innovative and sustainable technology, every step of the way. By working closely with its customers, AgroFresh provides a variety of solutions from near-harvest to post-harvest to extend the shelf life of the best-tasting produce, reduce food loss/waste and conserve our planet’s resources, including:

SmartFresh™ Quality System , the original post-harvest choice to maintain consumer-desired produce freshness and quality, and reduce food loss and waste, is available in a variety of formats designed to fit your storage or on-the-move usage requirements.

, the original post-harvest choice to maintain consumer-desired produce freshness and quality, and reduce food loss and waste, is available in a variety of formats designed to fit your storage or on-the-move usage requirements. VitaFresh™ Botanicals , a proprietary, plant-based portfolio of solutions for a wide variety of crops including avocados, citrus and mangos. Its coating range utilize “anti-thirst” technology to boost the skin’s natural protection, creating a “double skin” membrane that reduces dehydration, maintains weight and locks in produce freshness throughout the supply chain.

, a proprietary, plant-based portfolio of solutions for a wide variety of crops including avocados, citrus and mangos. Its coating range utilize “anti-thirst” technology to boost the skin’s natural protection, creating a “double skin” membrane that reduces dehydration, maintains weight and locks in produce freshness throughout the supply chain. FreshCloud™, a digital technology services platform, built from deep agricultural expertise, providing data analysis tools and quality insights to optimize produce freshness/quality management decision-making from the field to the retailer.



To learn more about AgroFresh, visit agrofresh.com.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

