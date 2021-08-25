Connect Biopharma to Host First Half 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on September 1, 2021

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that it will report financial results for the first half ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Connect Biopharma management will host a webcast and conference call to review its results on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time.



The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d8b5cvaf

U.S.: 844-646-2698

Outside of U.S.: 918-922-6903

Conference ID: 5567966



A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers or 404-537-3406 for international callers and using Conference ID: 5567966. The webcast will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website following the completion of the call.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research.

Our lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) and is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma and in development for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Our second lead product candidate is CBP-307, a modulator of a T cell receptor known as sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) that is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD). Furthermore, we are developing CBP-174, a peripherally restricted antagonist of histamine receptor 3, for the treatment of pruritus associated with skin inflammation.

With headquarters in China, additional operations in the United States and Australia, and clinical development activities in those geographies as well as Europe, Connect Biopharma is building a rich global pipeline of internally designed, wholly owned small molecules and antibodies targeting several aspects of T cell biology. For additional information about Connect Biopharma, please visit our website at www.connectbiopharm.com .

