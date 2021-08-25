Reputation Expands Leadership Bench with Chief Ecosystem Officer Brent Nixon

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced that it has expanded its executive leadership team by hiring the organization’s first-ever Chief Ecosystem Officer Brent Nixon. In this newly-created role, Nixon will draw upon his 25+ years of enterprise technology experience to scale Reputation’s thriving global partner organization. This comes as the organization continues to experience accelerated growth, including expansion across Europe and Asia.



“Brent has an impeccable track record of building and scaling global partner programs for enterprise SaaS companies - he has successfully led teams through this stage of rocketship growth,” says Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO. “His deep knowledge of the enterprise technology space and experience creating the architecture for built-to-last partner ecosystems will make him a valuable asset to our team. We are thrilled to have him join Reputation.”

With extensive experience at high-growth technology companies, Nixon joins Reputation from Adobe, via its acquisition of Workfront, where he spent more than six years in leadership roles. Most recently, he led Workfront’s Global Alliances and Partner organization. Prior to Workfront, he served as Vice President of Technology Partnerships at Procera Networks via its acquisition of Vineyard Networks and has spent time at Cymphonix and 3Com. Based in Utah, Nixon will also serve as the leader of the Reputation Lehi office.

“Reputation is a category leader that is poised for incredible growth in a market ripe with opportunity. The Reputation team has laid the building blocks for an incredible partner ecosystem, and I am so excited to play a role in expanding it to the next level,” said Nixon.

With over 200 technology partners, referral partners like Qualtrics and Google, as well as a reseller network that manages about 350,000 locations, Reputation’s feedback-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that foster business growth. For more information, please visit reputation.com.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

