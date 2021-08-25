[solidcore] Boutique Fitness Opens First Studio in West Hartford

Washington, DC, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore] boutique fitness is opening its first studio in West Hartford, Connecticut - in the popular Blue Black Square, bringing its signature, transformative, workout to the district. This is [solidcore]’s second location in the state, with the other located in Westport.

The expansion is part of [solidcore]’s extensive growth plan that will bring the workout to over 100 brick-and-mortar locations over the next several years.

Described as “Pilates redefined,” [solidcore] offers a 50-minute, extreme, full-body workout utilizing a patented machine created specifically for the studio. Done in a low-lit room with blue lights, energizing music and an experienced coach guiding the workout, the class targets clients' slow twitch muscle fibers and takes strengthening, conditioning, and resistance training to a whole new level.

“It’s very exciting to bring this workout to West Hartford and expand our footprint in the state,” said Bryan Myers, President and CEO of [solidcore]. “This workout is ideal for anyone looking for a challenging and efficient class, and it is particularly beneficial for athletes looking to take their training to the next level, and with the proximity to companies like ESPN – we are hoping to welcome a new mix of clients to the community.”

In accordance with local guidelines, the West Hartford studio is opening at full capacity and all clients are required to wear masks – regardless of vaccine status. Limited classes will be offered at a reduced capacity – masks will not be required for these classes, but proof of vaccination will be. Clients can expect ample space between machines, increased cleaning protocol, utilization of MyShield Surface Cleaner on high touch surfaces and machines (proven to kill covid virus), and air filtration systems. A full list of safety protocols can be found on the [solidcore] website.

The studio will host a grand opening on September 12, 2021 from 8:00am-2:30pm. Check the website, app, and Instagram @solidcore for more information on when preview classes launch.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. Described as “pilates redefined,” [solidcore] differs from a traditional pilates class by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves. To learn more, visit www.solidcore.co