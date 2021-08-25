KYN Capital Group Provides Key Dates to Investors Including the Launch of the Koinfold™ Crypto Exchange

CARSON CITY, NV, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC), is pleased to announce the following updates regarding major milestones that are scheduled for delivery during the period of September 15th - October 15th.

KYN Capital Group is on track to release a series of products, including an overhaul to the corporate website, the Koinfold™ Crypto Exchange, a Home Services Marketplace, as well as a Super App which integrates all these services and more into its own powerful proprietary platform. These verticals will provide several new revenue streams for the company while also allowing KYN Capital Group to become the first to package such technologies into a streamlined user experience.

“We believe now is the time to solidify our place in the market while also creating the infrastructure that will move us forward for many years to come,” states Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group. “We have an extremely talented team, including partners, that will help us deliver products that our users will be very excited about.”

The Company will provide further updates as it delivers upon these key business verticals in the coming weeks. More information will also be available on the corporate website upon launch.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc.

info@kyncap.com