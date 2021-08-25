Silo Pharma Advances Psychedelic Patent Portfolio

Englewood Cliffs NJ, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psychedelics as a therapeutic, today announced the filing of three distinct Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent applications pertaining to the central nervous system delivery of unique anti-inflammatory therapeutics coupled with psilocybin.

“Each of these PCT applications relates to the continued research and development that Silo Pharma has continued to undertake.” stated Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO of Silo Pharma Inc. “We are excited to have taken this important next step to protect our intellectual property.”

These three PCT applications title listed below along with Silo Pharma’s granted IP expands the potential addressable patient population that needs unique patient-focused therapeutics.

CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DELIVERY OF PSILOCYBIN

CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DELIVERY OF NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS

CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DELIVERY OF NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS AND PSILOCYBIN

The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is an international treaty with more than 150 Contracting States. The PCT makes it possible to seek patent protection for an invention simultaneously in a large number of countries by filing a single “international” patent application instead of filing several separate national or regional patent applications.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

