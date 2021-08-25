The global wearable fitness trackers market was valued at $38.68 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $124.32 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2028

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Fitness Trackers Market by Device Type, Component, Connectivity, Operating System, Distribution Channel, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126656/?utm_source=GNW

Many trackers also have an ’altimeter’ sensor, which measures altitude to track the number of flights of stairs climbed. These trackers can simply figure whether the user is running or not. In addition, the alarm in the tracker reminds about a variety of things such as drinking enough water, standing, walking, completing the number of steps, sleeping on the right time, and others. This device provides solutions to individuals who are involved in working toward a precise health & fitness goal.

The global wearable fitness trackers market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and demand for health monitoring devices, drive the growth of the wearable fitness trackers market. The presence of high-end tracking systems makes it popular among users. However, data privacy risk is a major restraint to the global wearable fitness trackers industry. In addition, rise in trend of building IoT ecosystem is expected to create opportunities for the wearable fitness trackers industry.

The global wearable fitness trackers market is segmented into device type, component, connectivity, operating system, distribution channel, application, and region. By device type, the market is divided into smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, smart clothing, and others. By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. On the basis of connectivity, it is segregated into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular, NFC, and others. By operating system, it is fragmented into Android, iOS, Windows, and Tizen. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline. Depending on application, the market is separated into running, cycling, heart rate tracking, stress management, and others.

Region-wise, the wearable fitness trackers market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The key players operating in the market include Apple Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), NIKE, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Sensoria Inc., TomTom N.V., and Xiaomi Corporation.



KEY PLAYERS

• Apple Inc.

• Fossil Group, Inc.

• Garmin Ltd.

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei)

• NIKE, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics

• Sensoria Inc.

• TomTom N.V.

• Xiaomi Corporation

