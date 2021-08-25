The Worldwide Penetration Testing Industry is Expected to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Penetration Testing Market by Offering, Application Area (Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Network Infrastructure, Social Engineering, Cloud), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global penetration testing market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The major factors fueling the penetration testing market include increasing stringent regulations and compliances mandating regular penetration testing practices, increasing sophistication of cyberattacks resulting in financial and reputational losses for organizations, and increased internet penetration and use of smartphones resulting in a surge in mobile-based business-critical applications to boost the growth of penetration testing market across the globe during the forecast period.

Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) is a platform-driven security pen testing solution that harnesses the power of a selectively sourced global talent pool offering creative findings and actionable results. It adds collaborative technology to traditional penetration testing models that drive workflow efficiencies. The services identify and safely exploit vulnerabilities affecting computer networks, systems, applications, and websites so that any weaknesses discovered can be addressed to mitigate the risk of suffering a malicious attack. In penetration testing services, a pen-testing professional monitors or examines the system and provides proof of concept for each finding on a more granular level, and sometimes the professional services can also provide an actionable remediation plan.

In application area segment, web application to have the highest market share during the forecast period

With an increase in the use of web applications, the process of doing business has changed along with the way of sharing and accessing data. Because of this, malicious attackers get an opportunity to intrude into the system. Therefore, web application pen testing has become important to defend the application and network. Web Application Penetration Testing is done by simulating unauthorized attacks internally or externally to get access to sensitive data. This process helps end-users in finding out the possibility for a hacker to access the data from the internet, checking out the security of their email servers, and securing the web hosting site and server. Furthermore, the outcomes of web application penetration testing help identify and mitigate the security weaknesses in web applications and other components, such as source code, back-end network, and database associated with application penetration testing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Penetration Testing Market

4.2 Market, by Offering, 2021

4.3 Market, by Application Area, 2021

4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2021

4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2021

4.6 Penetration Testing Market, by Vertical, 2021

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Compliances Mandating Regular Penetration Testing Practices

5.2.1.2 Increasing Sophistication of Cyberattacks Resulting in Financial and Reputational Losses for Organizations

5.2.1.3 Increased Internet Penetration and Use of Smartphones Resulting in Surge in Mobile-Based Business-Critical Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Costs Involved in Conducting Penetration Tests

5.2.2.2 Insider Threats

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Trends of Penetration Testing-As-A-Service (Ptaas) and Remote Working Security Assessments

5.2.3.2 Integration of Technologies Such as Ai and Ml in Penetration Testing

5.2.3.3 Increasing Digitalization Initiatives Across Verticals by Governments and Enterprises

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Security Analysts for Carrying Out Penetration Tests

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Pricing Model of Market Players, 2020-2021

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Market: Top Trends

5.7.1.1 AI and Ml

5.7.1.2 User Behavior Analytics

5.7.1.3 Cloud Security

5.8 Use Cases

5.9 Revenue Shift: Yc/Ycc Shift for Penetration Testing Market

5.10 Patents Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Implications

6 Penetration Testing Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market, by Offering: Drivers

6.1.2 Market, by Offering: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Market for Solutions: Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market for Services: Drivers

7 Penetration Testing Market, by Application Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web Applications

7.2.1 Market for Web Applications: Drivers

7.2.2 Market for Web Applications: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 Mobile Applications

7.3.1 Penetration Testing Market for Mobile Applications: Drivers

7.3.2 Market for Mobile Applications: COVID-19 Impact

7.4 Network Infrastructure

7.4.1 Market for Network Infrastructure: Drivers

7.4.2 Market for Network Infrastructure: COVID-19 Impact

7.5 Social Engineering

7.5.1 Market for Social Engineering: Drivers

7.5.2 Market for Social Engineering: COVID-19 Impact

7.6 Cloud

7.6.1 Market for Cloud: Drivers

7.6.2 Market for Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

7.7 Others

8 Penetration Testing Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud-Based

8.2.1 Market for Cloud-Based: Drivers

8.2.2 Market for Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Market for On-Premises: Drivers

8.3.2 Market for On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

9 Penetration Testing Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Market for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Drivers

9.2.2 Market for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Market for Large Organizations: Drivers

9.3.2 Market for Large Organizations: COVID-19 Impact

10 Penetration Testing Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Market for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Drivers

10.2.2 Market for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 Market for Healthcare: Drivers

10.3.2 Market for Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 IT and ITES

10.4.1 Market for IT and ITES: Drivers

10.4.2 Market for IT and ITES: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Telecom

10.5.1 Market for Telecom: Drivers

10.5.2 Market for Telecom: COVID-19 Impact

10.6 Retail and E-Commerce

10.6.1 Penetration Testing Market for Retail and E-Commerce: Drivers

10.6.2 Market for Retail and E-Commerce: COVID-19 Impact

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Market for Manufacturing: Drivers

10.7.2 Market for Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

10.8 Education

10.8.1 Market for Education: Drivers

10.8.2 Market for Education: COVID-19 Impact

10.9 Others

11 Penetration Testing Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.6 Ranking of Key Players in Market, 2020

12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Definition and Methodology

12.7.2 Star

12.7.3 Pervasive

12.7.4 Emerging Leader

12.7.5 Participant

12.8 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.9 Business Strategy Excellence

12.10 Product Launches and Enhancements

12.11 Deals

12.12 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

12.12.1 Progressive Company

12.12.2 Responsive Company

12.12.3 Dynamic Company

12.12.4 Starting Block

12.13 Right to Win

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Players

13.2.1 Rapid 7

13.2.2 Fireeye

13.2.3 Micro FocUS

13.2.4 IBM

13.2.5 Secureworks

13.2.6 Sciencesoft

13.2.7 Acunetix

13.2.8 Netsparker

13.2.9 Veracode

13.2.10 Core Security

13.2.11 Hackerone

13.2.12 Immuniweb

13.2.13 Raxis

13.2.14 Coalfire Labs

13.2.15 Rhino Security Labs

13.2.16 Checkmarx

13.2.17 Port Swigger

13.2.18 Indium Software

13.2.19 Netraguard

13.2.20 Offensive Security

13.2.21 Vumetric Cybersecurity

13.3 Startup Players

13.3.1 Cyberhunter Solutions

13.3.2 Intruder

13.3.3 Breachlock

13.3.4 Probely

13.3.5 Isecurion

13.3.6 Redbot Security

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/271ld6