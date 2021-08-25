New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial 5G Market by Component, End User, Enterprise Size, and Communication Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126651/?utm_source=GNW



Industrial 5G is designed to meet industrial requirements with ultra-low latency, high network availability, and high device density capabilities. In addition, 5G is the key initiator for industrial technologies, such as industrial IoT and industry 4.0, as it connects large number of devices and allows large amount of data to be aggregated and delivered from shop floors to remote data centers and cloud-based systems. Furthermore, various industries are rapidly adopting industrial 5G, owing to its unique capabilities, such as reducing errors in production, providing enhanced safety at workplaces, and others, thereby increasing its demand among end users.

Increase in demand for high latency and low latency network among various industries and surge in M2M connections across various industries drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in demand for next-generation telecommunication network service among enterprises fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost required to deploy 5G hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising adoption of IoT-based 5G infrastructure across various enterprises and increasing development of smart infrastructure, such as 5G-enabled factory, are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.

The global industrial 5G market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, end user, discrete industries type, communication type and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware, software and services. By end user, it is categorized process industries and discrete industries. By discrete industries type, the market is bifurcated into automotive & transportation, industrial machinery & heavy equipment’s, high-tech & consumer electronics, aerospace & defense and others. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on communication type, it is fragmented into eMBB, URLLC, MMTC and FWA. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the industrial 5G market analysis are AT&T, Ericson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung, SK Telecom, Verizon Communications Inc. and ZTE Corporation These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial 5G market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global industrial 5G market trends is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.



Key Market Segments



By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By End User

• Process Industries

• Discrete Industries

o Automotive & Transportation

o Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment’s

o High-Tech & Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronic Devices

? Laptops, Mobile Devices & PCs

? Wearable’s

? Televisions

? Others

Semiconductor & IT Equipment’s

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others



By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Communication Type

• eMBB

• URLLC

• MMTC

• FWA



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• AT&T

• Ericson

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Samsung

• SK Telecom

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

