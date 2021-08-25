the hardware wallet market size was valued at $0.22 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $1.02 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.0 % from 2021 to 2028

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hardware Wallet Market By Type, Connection Type, End User, and Distribution Channel : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126648/?utm_source=GNW



Rise in demand for cryptocurrency across the commercial sector, owing to high investment from prime players coupled with surge in demand for next-generation digital technology in the financial sector, is influencing the market growth. However, implementation of government regulations for dealing in cryptocurrency and the absence of customer awareness are acting as a major restraints of the market growth. Furthermore, high market growth potential in major emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the hardware wallet industry during the forecast period.

The global hardware wallet market is segmented into type, connection type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into hot wallet and cold wallet. Depending on connection type, it is segregated into near-field communication, Bluetooth, and USB. By end user, it is divided into commercial and individual. As per distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline.

The key players operating in the market include ARCHOS, BitLox, CoolBitX Technology Ltd., ELLIPAL Limited, Ledger SAS, OPOLO SARL, Satoshi Labs SRO, ShapeShift, Shift Cryto AG, and Sugi (zSofitto NV).





Key Market Segments



By Type

• Hot Wallet

• Cold Wallet



By Connection Type

• Near-field Communication

• Bluetooth

• USB



By End User

• Commercial

• Individual



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Players

• ARCHOS

• BitLox

• CoolBitX Technology Ltd.

• ELLIPAL Limited

• Ledger SAS

• OPOLO SARL

• Satoshi Labs SRO

• ShapeShift

• Shift Crypto AG

• Sugi (zSofitto NV)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126648/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________