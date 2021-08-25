Christy Sports Powder Daze is Back and Now the Only Large Scale Ski and Snowboard Clearance Sale of Its Kind

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To the delight of winter sports enthusiasts across the country, Christy Sports, a premier retailer for ski and snowboard gear and rentals, announces a return to its on-location Powder Daze sale and makes the highly anticipated discounts available online for all to enjoy.



Powder Daze sale event kicks off Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m. and runs through Labor Day, September 6, 2021. It will be held on-site at the Littleton and Dillon, Colorado locations and online at christysports.com. The sale features up to 60 percent off ski and snowboard gear, apparel and accessories. Those who visit in person will also have access to exclusive pass offers from nine Colorado ski areas, plus $50 off adult Ikon Passes.

With more than 60 locations throughout Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington, Christy Sports has moved its entire clearance of ski and snowboard inventory to a few key locations. All previous year models including skis, snowboards, boots, jackets, pants, helmets and accessories will be marked down. Christy Sports’ most trusted ski and snowboard experts and boot fitters will be on hand throughout the entire event to ensure all customers receive outstanding service and advice.

“Powder Daze is now the only sale event of its kind and has outlasted all others because we have always been committed to delivering the best possible customer experience. We bring in our best staff from our locations across the country to offer expert advice on everything from choosing the right equipment to getting the perfect boot fit,” said Dan Fox, Vice President of Operations for Christy Sports.

The health and safety of Christy Sports customers and staff is top priority. COVID protocols will be in place at the Littleton and Dillon locations, Christy Sports staff will be wearing masks and customers are encouraged to wear them as well.

“After taking Powder Daze online only last year, we are thrilled to be able to welcome customers safely in person again. It’s such a cool experience to see and feel the gear and get advice from Christy Sports experts,” said Matt Gold, Christy Sports CEO. “We’ve got an incredible mix of inventory with something for everyone -- skiers, boarders, adults and kids. Whether customers are new to the sport or just looking to upgrade old gear, everyone will be impressed with the depth and breadth of the deals at Powder Daze.”

The kickoff of Powder Daze also marks the first day Christy Sports customers can reserve their season ski and snowboard rentals, starting at just $139 for kids and $209 for adults. Seasonal rental packages at Christy Sports sell out every season, so this is an incredible opportunity to secure your rental. There will also be access to exclusive junior bundles combining seasonal rentals and season ski passes at Loveland or Monarch, starting at just $249 for the entire season.

For more information on Powder Daze including hours and access to VIP savings, visit christysports.com/powderdaze .

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the largest Winter Sports specialty retailers in the nation with more than 65 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the winter off-season, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture & Cycling to further inspire & enable our guests’ healthy lifestyles and to leverage our operational infrastructure and passionate employee base. For additional information, visit https://press.christysports.com/

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba80a8ae-d368-48aa-bebc-c460ab8af741