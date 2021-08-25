Growth Accelerates at The Investment Center, Inc. in 2021

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc., an independent broker-dealer, welcomed a number of new advisors to the firm over the past several months with combined Assets under Management (AUM) of over $525M.



Nicole Johnson, VP Business Development, stated:

“We’re extremely excited to announce the arrival of several new advisors to The Investment Center. As the turbulence of 2020 has passed, we are looking forward to continued success and welcoming additional advisors to the TIC family.”

The Lancaster Financial Group joined in mid-May after 20 years with Cadaret Grant & Co. The successful group of 9 advisors and 2 assistants are licensed in over 20 states.

Durrette Ofosu joined the firm on May 24th from Grove Point Financial. She joins three other reps that made the move in 2020 from Grove Point.



Thomas Dircks joined The Investment Center on June 1st, and operates under Prairie Wealth Strategies. He has been a financial advisor for 23 years most recently with LPL.

Jeff Alexander and Eric Obalil from Washington, IL moved from Royal Alliance Associates Inc., on August 11th. With nearly 50 years of experience they operate under Alexander Financial.

With the Lancaster Financial Group and Durrette Ofuso, The Investment Center adds three new female advisors to its growing Women Advisors Group.

Ralph DeVito, President and CEO of The Investment Center, stated:

“With a thriving Business Development Team, continued growth is key to our success. I am excited to see where our efforts lead us as we continue to grow our business. Coming out of 2020 with a strong pipeline of recruits is a testament to the service we provide to our advisors, and the culture and values of our firm.”

