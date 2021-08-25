New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Product Type and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126645/?utm_source=GNW



Wi-Fi range extenders improve the Wi-Fi signal of the internet. They are used in combination with the Wi-Fi router. There are several different products used for the Wi-Fi range extension such as Wi-Fi extender and repeater or booster. Wi-Fi range extenders provides a boost to the existing network by receiving the wireless signal from the router and rebroadcasting it out farther at a distant location. They are majorly used to connect to the internet where there is a weak signal. The weak signal is a result of complex structure of the building or home or low Wi-Fi range of the router. Thus in such cases, the Wi-Fi range extender connects to the internet by using the existing signal from the Wi-Fi router.

High internet penetration and the increased number of the connected devices are the major factors that contribute towards the growth of the Wi-Fi range extender market. Further, the increase in residential and commercial applications of Wi-Fi range extender boost the growth of the Wi-Fi range extender market. However, with the signal transmission , the quality of the signal degrades up to 50%, thus decreasing the speed of the internet. However, the development of the smart cities and smart homes are expected to create the opportunities for the growth of the Wi-Fi extender market.

The scope of the report discusses potential opportunities for , key players to enter the Wi-Fi range extender market. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. Moreover, it features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.

The Wi-Fi range extender market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is classified into Wi-Fi extender and repeaters. By application, the market is divided into residential and commercial. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the Wi-Fi range extender industry include NetGear Inc, TP-Link Technologies Co Ltd, D Link Corporation, TRENDnet, Linksys, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co Ltd, ASUSTek Computer Inc, and Lutron Electronics Company. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance Wi-Fi range extender market forecast and penetration.



