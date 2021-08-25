With 40% CAGR, Size of mHealth Apps Market Revenue Will Grow to US $105.4 Bn by 2026: FnF Research

New York, NY, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “mHealth Apps Market By Type (Fitness, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition & Diet, Women's Health, Medication Adherence, Healthcare Providers/ Payors, Disease Management, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global mHealth Apps Market size & share expected to reach to USD 105.4 Billion by 2026 from USD 10 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global mHealth Apps Market: Overview

mHealth is the practice of making use of smart devices to monitor and perform remote treatment on patient conditions. The mobile applications are known to improve treatments, change lifestyle, and also reduce the incidences of chronic conditions. The mHealth Apps help improve patient experience and also offer them access to health information. Thus, transparency and communication between physicians and patients are well maintained.

The mHealth Apps market research report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire mHealth Apps market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD Billion) from FY 2016 – 2026.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global mHealth Apps Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-mhealth-apps-market-by-type-fitness-lifestyle-797

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

AstraZeneca PLC

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson and Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-mhealth-apps-market-by-type-fitness-lifestyle-797

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the mHealth Apps Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the mHealth Apps Market?

What are the top companies operative in mHealth Apps Market?

What segments are covered in mHealth Apps Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the mHealth Apps Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-mhealth-apps-market-by-type-fitness-lifestyle-797

Global mHealth Apps Market: Market Drivers and Growth Factors

The growing popularity regarding mHealth Apps among the populace is the primary reason driving the global mHealth Apps market. The rising preference for instant, easy, and feasible health tracking systems helps increase the demand for mobile apps, thereby fuelling the market growth. Additionally, the demand for replacing conventional healthcare systems in the patient-care centers helps surge the adoption of mHealth apps. Furthermore, the rising use of smartphones is supporting the growth of the global mHealth Apps market. The increasing use of wearable devices such as Fitbit, Apple smartwatches, etc. helps the market expand. Likewise, the increasing investments in the various startups dealing with mHealth app or device production increase the prospects of the market.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-mhealth-apps-market-by-type-fitness-lifestyle-797

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global mHealth Apps Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 10 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 105.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 40% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2019 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Others Segments Covered Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segment Dominance:

Fitness is projected to dominate the global mHealth Apps market during the forecast period

The increasing use of smartphones, connected devices, and the internet has helped make tracking and managing various conditions a lot more easy for patients. The fitness category dominated the global mHealth Apps market in 2018. The growth attributes to reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness, thereby propelling the fitness category. Additionally, free or cost-effective fitness apps and their easy availability in the app stores will help expand the mHealth Apps market in the coming years.

The global mHealth Apps market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the mHealth Apps industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the mHealth Apps industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the mHealth Apps industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-mhealth-apps-market-by-type-fitness-lifestyle-797

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global mHealth Apps market during the forecast period

North America holds the majority of the market share of the global mHealth Apps market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for population health and analytics among the health planners, payers, and providers. In addition to this, the growing use of mobile technologies for nursing and the distant treatment of chronic conditions further fuel the demand for mHealth apps in the region. The growing number of chronic diseases, demand for advanced healthcare systems, and lower healthcare costs to track health parameters further helps boost the mHealth Apps market in North America.

Browse the full “mHealth Apps Market By Type (Fitness, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition & Diet, Women's Health, Medication Adherence, Healthcare Providers/ Payors, Disease Management, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-mhealth-apps-market-by-type-fitness-lifestyle-797

This report segments the mHealth Apps market as follows:

Global mHealth Apps Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Fitness

Lifestyle Management

Nutrition & Diet

Women's Health

Medication Adherence

Healthcare Providers/ Payors

Disease Management

Others

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com