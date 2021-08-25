The global ultrasonic sensor market was valued at $4.90 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $10.40 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 11.10% from 2020 to 2027

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultrasonic Sensor Market by Product Type, Application, End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126642/?utm_source=GNW



The global ultrasonic sensor market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors, such as growing use of ultrasonic sensors for object detection, pallet detection, and distance measurement across numerous industries, drive the growth of the ultrasonic sensor market. It is also widely used in the food & beverages industry for various purposes such as material handling, processing, and hygiene detection. However, limitation of ultrasonic sensors, such as limited detection range, is a major restraint to the global ultrasonic sensor market. In addition, growing demand from the healthcare sector for numerous applications, such as echocardiograms and echo graphs, is expected to create opportunities for the ultrasonic sensor industry.

The global ultrasonic sensor market is segmented into product type, application, end user, and region. By product type, the market is bifurcated into proximity detection and range measurement. On the basis of application, the market is divided into level monitoring, anti-collision detection, distance measurement, object detection, loop control, robotic sensing, and others. Depending on end user, the market is segregated into automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, food & beverages, aerospace & defense, and others.

Region-wise, the ultrasonic sensor market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).The key players operating in the market include Balluff GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., Baumer Group, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Turck), Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, OMRON Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Sick AG.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Proximity Detection

• Range Measurement



BY APPLICATION

• Level Monitoring

• Anti-collision Detection

• Distance Measurement

• Object Detection

• Loop Control

• Robotic Sensing

• Others



BY END USER

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia & New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• Balluff GmbH

• Banner Engineering Corp.

• Baumer Group

• Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Turck)

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

• OMRON Corporation

• Pepperl+Fuchs SE

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Sick AG

