Kaleyra Announces Warrant Repurchase Agreement

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that, as of August 24, 2021, the Company had entered into warrant repurchase agreements with a group of institutional investors.



On August 27, 2021, pursuant to the agreement, the Company will repurchase warrants for an aggregate amount of 1,684,470 shares of its common stock for $3.25 per underlying share, at an aggregate purchase price of $5,474,525. The repurchase will result in the surrender and cancellation of these warrants held by each holder.

“These warrant repurchases allow us to further simplify our capital structure and support our positive outlook for the long-term financial and operational success of our business,” said Dario Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information, please visit www.kaleyra.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the repurchase of the warrants and Kaleyra’s long—term financial and operational outlook. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Kaleyra in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effects on Kaleyra as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Kaleyra will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) risks that the mGage and Bandyer transactions disrupt current plans and operations of mGage and Bandyer, respectively and potential difficulties in mGage or Bandyer employee retention as a result of the transaction, (ii) the price of Kaleyra’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Kaleyra, including mGage and Bandyer, operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Kaleyra’s, including mGage’s and Bandyer’s, business and changes in the combined capital structure, (iii) the ability to integrate mGage and Bandyer into Kaleyra and implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (v) the size and growth of the market in which mGage operates, (vi) the mix of services utilized by Kaleyra’s customers and such customers’ needs for these services, (vii) market acceptance of new service offerings, (viii) the ability of Kaleyra to expand what it does for existing customers as well as to add new customers, (ix) that Kaleyra will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, and (x) the impact that the novel coronavirus and the illness, COVID-19, that it causes, as well as governmental responses to deal with the spread of this illness and the reopening of economies that have been closed as part of these responses, may have on Kaleyra’s operations, the demand for Kaleyra’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

