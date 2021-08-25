New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AEC Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126636/?utm_source=GNW



In architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), all three industries work together to operate various projects seamlessly and successfully. By integrating these separate entities architecture, engineering, and construction industries are working together more effectively and efficiently to achieve common goal. AEC software has various practical applications that facilitate outsourcing and exchange of information & technology within the industry. It helps to standardize these three different sectors and unite them by digital process to obtain better building information. This software has very interactive interface by which engineers can interact with architecture and construction supervisors very easily and obtain all technical information on a single window.

Numerous factors such as growth in infrastructure projects, owing to rapid urbanization and increase in productivity through exchange of information drive the market globally. Furthermore, mandatory rules and regulations applied by government authorities for the use of AEC software also drives the market globally. However, high initial cost of implementation of AEC software and lack of skilled workers in the industry restrain the market globally. Furthermore, growth in adoption of AR and VR in the construction industry and rise in implementation of IoT in numerous construction projects are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global AEC market during the forecast period.

Architecture, engineering, and construction market is segmented into component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium size enterprises. As per application, it is classified into construction & architecture companies, education, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report gives an in-depth profile of key market players in the architecture, engineering and construction software market, which include Ansys Inc., Autodesk Inc., Aveva Group Plc, Bentley System, Inc, Dassault Systemes, Hexagon AB, Innovaya, Nemetschek, Newforma and Trimble, Inc.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the content delivery architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) market.

• The quantitative analysis of the femtocells market from 2020 to 2028 is provided to determine the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

• Solution

• Service



By Deployment Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Enterprise size

• Large enterprises

• Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By Application

• Construction & Architecture Companies

• Education

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

1. AUTODESK INC.

2. AVEVA GROUP PLC.

3. BENTLEY SYSTEM, INC.

4. DASSAULT SYSTEMES

5. TRIMBLE, INC.

6. ANSYS

7. NEMETSCHEK

8. Hexagon AB

9. Newforma

10. Innovaya

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126636/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________