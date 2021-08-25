Precision Nutrition’s Level 1 Nutrition Certification Earns Industry’s-First Recognition by the American Council on Education (ACE) as a University-Level Program

Toronto, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition (PN), the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, announces that students who complete PN’s industry-leading Level 1 (L1) Nutrition Certification are now eligible to receive college credit for their coursework following recent approval by the American Council on Education’s (ACE) Learning Evaluations, the major coordinating body for U.S. higher education institutions. The recommendation from ACE provides further validation of the quality of PN’s curriculum and expands the opportunities for education and career goals for graduates.

Students who complete the L1 Nutrition Certification program along with an additional, final virtual proctored exam can earn three session or credit hours at the Bachelors first year level—in the form of the “Introduction to Fitness and Wellness” course. Once a passing grade of at least 70% has been achieved on the proctored exam, students will receive a transcript that includes the recommended college credit. They may then request to apply these credits toward a post-secondary degree at select colleges or universities in the U.S. For more information about ACE transcripts visit, https://www.acenet.edu/Programs-Services/Pages/Credit-Transcripts/Request-Transcripts.aspx.

“The global pandemic has presented many challenges to students around the world and as a result, many are re-evaluating their options or deferring their official start to the upcoming academic year, hard-pressed to justify paying full tuition for a virtual experience,” said Timothy Jones, CEO of Precision Nutrition. “We’re extremely proud to offer university-level nutrition education, the industry’s leading certification, and now the ability to get college credit—without the high cost of a university course—to our growing community of coaches, and all students interested in deepening their knowledge on nutrition and change psychology.”

PN’s industry-leading certifications and courses provide the skills needed to guide people through total body and health transformations while building a profitable coaching business. The PN L1 Nutrition Certification is the world's number one recommended nutrition certification and is trusted by more than 150,000 health and fitness professionals in over 50 countries. Those brand-new to the health and fitness industry, and seasoned professionals alike can master the science of nutrition and the art of behavior-change coaching to offer sustainable results for their clients.

Individuals interested in registering for the L1 Nutrition Certification can sign-up for the presale list, as a limited number of spots are now available for the program launching on September 22, 2021. Precision Nutrition’s L1 Nutrition Certification is the culmination of four decades worth of higher education and nearly a century of combined in-the-trenches coaching experience—from a curriculum team of Ph.D.s, registered dietitians, nutritionists, and exercise scientists—along with the data collected from more than 100,000 PN clients worldwide, and over $10 million invested in research and development. Presale registration is accessible online at https://www.precisionnutrition.com/nutrition-certification-level-1-presale-list.





About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition (PN) offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals with the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification to improve client results, and drive business growth. Recognized by leading health and fitness organizations, professional sports teams, Fortune 100 companies, and academic institutions, the PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification is the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction. PN’s portfolio of nutrition education products also include PN Level 2 Nutrition Certification Master Class, PN Academy, Specialized Courses and Advanced Certificates, and ProCoach—the company’s proprietary client-management software and behavior-change coaching tool.

The curriculum behind these products is based on PN’s proven coaching approach that has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and used in the real world to help over 100,000 people lose weight, build strength, gain energy, and get in their best shape. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

