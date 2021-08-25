New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-Waste Management Market by Application, Processed Material Type, and Source Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102763/?utm_source=GNW



E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the emerging as well as the developed regions. The reduced life spans of electrical, electronic, and consumer electronic devices are generating large e-waste, which is growing rapidly every year. The growth of e-waste market is supplemented by increase in need for upgrading to the latest technologies. A desire toward the adoption of new technologically advanced devices, leads to generation of millions of tons of e-waste across various regions.

Increase in government initiatives as well as e-waste collection zones across the globe are the factors expected to improve the e-waste management situation by 2027. This fuels the market growth. However, the growth of the global market is expected to increase as it is dependent upon the awareness about recycling programs in the developing countries and its related cost. Also, decrease in life span of electronic devices is anticipated to lead to disposal of usable electronic devices into e-waste. Thus, creating opportunities for e-waste recycling solutions, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market at a significant rate.

E-waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions to reduce the amount of e-waste generated across the world. Market players are taking measures to recycle the e-waste to reduce pollution and environmental hazards caused by e-waste. Millions of refrigerators, TV sets, and cell phones are replaced with newer versions due to growth in inclination toward technologically advanced gadgets among the end users. North America is a leading exporter of e-waste to the developing countries such as China and Japan. This exported e-waste is then recycled in developing regions, which generates revenue for the market.

The e-waste management market is segmented on the basis of processed material type, source type, application, and region. By processed material type, it is into categorized metal, plastic, glass, and others. By source type, it is classified into household appliances, industrial electronics, and consumer electronics. Depending on household appliances, the market is divided into refrigerator, washing machines, television, air conditioners, and others. By industrial electronics, it is bifurcated into IT & telecom equipment and medical equipment.

Depending on consumer electronics, the market is fragmented into handheld electronics, IT accessories, IT equipment, and PCBs. Further, by application, it is bifurcated into trashed and recycled. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market players operating in the e-waste management market include Waste Management Inc., Capital Environmental Holdings Ltd., and Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Sembcorp Industries Ltd., Veolia Environment S.A., Mri (Australia) Pty ltd., Tetronics (International) Limited, UMICORE SA and TES-AMM.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the e-waste management market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of e-waste management market for the period 2020–2027 is provided to determine the market potential.



