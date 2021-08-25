Subscriber Data Management Market ($13.80Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 16.4% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subscriber Data Management Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Subscriber Data Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution, Network Type, Deployment, Application, and Geography,” the Subscriber Data Management Market is projected to reach US$ 13,809.6 million by 2028 from US$ 4,764.8 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Subscriber Data Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cisco Systems, Inc.; ENEA AB; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; Huawei Investment and Holding Co., Ltd.; Nokia Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Procera Networks; R Systems International; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; and ZTE Corporation are among key market players in the global subscriber data management market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2021, NEC Corporation, a leading company in the integration of IT and network technologies, and Cisco have entered a global system integrator agreement (GSIA) to expand their partnership to accelerate the deployment of an innovative 5G IP transport network solution worldwide.

Subscriber data management (SDM) brings together profile data from mobile and fixed networks into a single virtual data store. Management of subscriber data such as subscribers' network identity and reference, associated payment methods, balances, and application status, is critical for operators looking to use this information to improve the customer experience and generate additional money. Subscriber data management is expected to change dramatically as 5G becomes commercially available. According to Enea AB, the transition from 4G to 5G is significant in terms of protocols and interfaces, as well as the fact that 5G needs a separation of data and network activities. This suggests that a universal subscriber data repository is required to store all subscriber data on the back end.

North America held the largest share in the subscriber data management market in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. Subscribers in North America have access to a wide selection of entertainment services via their smartphones, owing to faster networks and the rise in the use of unlimited data plans. In 2019, 41% of US customers used paid internet TV subscription services on their smartphones at least once per month, a rise from 27% in 2018. This can be ascribed in part to US operators' content bundle strategy. HBO Max is included with some AT&T internet plans, and comparable agreements are available through Verizon (Disney+) and T-Mobile (Netflix). As a result of the rising popularity of digital streaming services, subscriber data management is in great demand. Each client has selected customized programs based on their interests, which is resulting in market expansion. ).

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns imposed across countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, have significantly increased the number of OTT subscribers across the region. For instance, According to Comscore's 2020 study, 69.8 million homes in the US used OTT in April 2020, an increase of 5.2 million from the previous year. Moreover, music streaming fell for three weeks in a row in March 2020, when the pandemic began to have a substantial impact in the US. First by 2%, then by 8.8%, and finally by 3.2%. However, music streaming in the US started experiencing an increase by 2% in the week ending April 2, 2020, and the trend has then continued to date. Thus, the rise in subscribers across various platforms has had a positive impact on the subscriber data management market across the region during the pandemic.

Rise in Over the Top (OTT) Subscription Worldwide to Propel Subscriber Data Management Market Growth:

The rising adoption of OTT has considerably assisted the video, music, podcast, and audio streaming categories. The narrow genre selections, package flexibility, wider device availability, internet penetration, and overall cheaper costs are all contributing to the increasing subscription of OTT platforms across the globe. The OTT market is being driven by the ongoing commoditization of media and entertainment services, as well as increased competition among several OTT providers. According to Deltatre's 2019 edition of "The Future of Sports Entertainment," sports content distributors throughout the world are investing roughly 15% of their entire operating budget to develop the OTT technology stack. Furthermore, rather than being viewed as platforms for downloading movies and TV episodes, companies that provide OTT platform services are investing in the expansion and licensing of their content. Thus, the growth in exclusive content across the OTT platforms is also contributing to the rise in subscriptions.

For instance, in 2020, Netflix has recorded approximately 203.6 million subscribers across the globe. Similarly, Amazon Prime Video has also reached 200 million subscribers worldwide in 2021. Thus, the rise in OTT subscribers across the globe is contributing to the increasing subscriber data, thereby influencing the adoption of subscriber data management solutions over the years.

Subscriber Data Management Market: Solution Overview

Based on solution, the subscriber data management market is categorized into user data repository, subscriber data federation, policy management, and identity management. A data repository is also called a data library or data archive. This is a broad phrase that refers to a data set that has been isolated for data reporting and analysis. The data repository is a huge database architecture that allows users' data to be collected, managed, and stored for analysis, sharing, and reporting across subscription platforms. These solutions help businesses to make decisions based on isolated data. The major companies offering this solution include Oracle and Nokia. Oracle offers a user data repository (UDR) platform that provides a complete database for subscriber and profile data that can be used throughout the product portfolio. With the database, UDR can use numerous application front ends.

The Oracle Communications’ Enhanced Subscriber Profile Repository (ESPR) application, which is used to store and manage subscriber policy control and pool data, is currently supported by UDR.













