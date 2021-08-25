Global Anti-Aging Market Report 2021: Market is Set to Cross $422.8 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Inclination of Consumers Toward Easy-to-Use, At-Home Devices

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aging Market Research Report: By Product, Treatment, Demography - Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From $194.4 billion in 2020, the global market size for anti-aging is set to cross $422.8 billion by 2030, at an 8.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2030

The key factors driving this growth would be the increase in the awareness on the available products via conferences and seminars, growth in the medical tourism sector, increase in the number of anti-aging cosmetic procedures, and rise in the disposable income worldwide.



The anti-aging market was badly affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, as manufacturing plants remained shut during much of the lockdown period, in compliance with government norms. Similarly, international trade, especially of non-essential goods, was prohibited or limited, thereby reducing the product supply. In addition, the closed cosmetic centers, spas, and dermatology departments at hospitals reduced the demand for the devices.



In 2020, North America generated the highest revenue in the anti-aging market on account of the rising volume of non-surgical cosmetic treatments, increasing skincare product awareness, and surging volume of anti-aging treatments in Canada and the U.S.



The fastest anti-aging market growth is likely to be seen in Asia-Pacific (APAC) till 2030 due to the rising volume of cosmetic procedures, in part due to the swift urbanization. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is propelling the market in the region as it is increasingly seeking treatment for age-related issues. The World Population Ageing 2019 report of the United Nations (UN) expects the population of people 65 years and older in Asia to surge from 395.3 million in 2019 to 954.7 million by 2050.

The most-significant players in the global anti-aging market are The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Hologic Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Unilever Group, Galderma SA, Pierre Fabre S.A, Shiseido Company Limited, Home Skinovations Ltd., and Candela Corporation.



Product Launches Characterize Market Competition

In order to target more customers, players in the anti-aging market are launching new products.

For instance, in March 2020, Stellar M22 was launched by Lumenis Ltd. to offer better energy-based skincare treatments. This next-generation, multi-application platform features an improved user interface and large screen for higher comfort and to allow one to view the treatment from a distance.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Anti-wrinkle

4.1.1.1.1 Topical products

4.1.1.1.2 Botox

4.1.1.1.3 Dermal fillers

4.1.1.2 Hair color

4.1.1.3 UV absorption

4.1.1.4 Anti-stretch mark

4.1.1.5 Others

4.1.2 By Treatment

4.1.2.1 Hair restoration

4.1.2.2 Anti-pigmentation

4.1.2.3 Adult acne therapy

4.1.2.4 Breast augmentation

4.1.2.5 Liposuction

4.1.2.6 Chemical peel

4.1.2.7 Others

4.1.3 By Demography

4.1.3.1 Generation X

4.1.3.2 Baby boomers

4.1.3.3 Generation Y

4.1.3.4 Generation Z

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing inclination of consumers toward easy-to-use, at-home anti-aging devices

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing awareness through seminars and conferences

4.2.2.2 Surge in geriatric population

4.2.2.3 Rising disposable income

4.2.2.4 Advancements in technology

4.2.2.5 Growing medical tourism industry

4.2.2.6 Increasing volume of anti-aging cosmetic procedures

4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of anti-aging devices

4.2.3.2 Stringent regulatory requirements

4.2.3.3 Risks and side-effects associated with the use of anti-aging devices

4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Unmet need for minimally or non-invasive treatments

4.2.4.2 Rising use of social networking and e-commerce platforms

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Target Audience - Demographics

4.6 Regulatory Framework Analysis

4.7 Number of Patients Visited Hospitals for Anti-Aging Procedures (2020)

4.8 Type of Anti-Aging Procedures Offered by Hospitals and their Costs

4.9 Business Model Adopted by Hospitals

4.10 Anti-Aging Programs/Packages Offered by Hospitals



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Market, by Type

5.2 By Treatment

5.3 By Demography

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

The Procter & Gamble Company

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Unilever Group

Pierre Fabre S.A

Galderma SA

Shiseido Company Limited

Candela Corporation

Home Skinovations Ltd.

Allergan plc

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf AG

L'Oreal SA

Orlane S.A.

Age Sciences Inc.

Coty Inc.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Carol Cole Company Inc.

YA-MAN LTD.

MTG Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LightStim

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Conair Corporation

Amorepacific Corporation

Project E Beauty

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Beauty Bioscience Inc.

FOREO AB

Cyden Limited

Jeisys Medical Inc.

Imdad LLC

Clarins Group

L'OCCITANE Group

NAOS

Yves Rocher France

Mary Kay Inc.

Nutraceutical Corporation

Guerlain

Celtic Seaweed Bath Products Ltd.

Weleda AG

Avon Products Inc.

Oriflame Holding AG

