The global treadmill market was valued at $3,284.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,932.0 million by 2030

Moreover, treadmills are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including franchise stores, online stores, and specialty stores. Continuous growth of online stores is expected to drive growth of the treadmill market, in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

Globally, there is a growth in the gym culture as more people are joining gyms for good health. This, in turn, drives the treadmill market. Moreover, increase in health awareness and rise in need for active and healthy lifestyle across the world are the key drivers of the treadmill market. Furthermore, penetration of international brands in the untapped market has also propelled growth of the treadmill market. However, high price of treadmill is expected to hamper the growth of the treadmill market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, continuous innovation in the treadmill and the rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to offer immense opportunities for the treadmill market, in terms of value sales during the forecast period.





The global treadmill equipment market segments are categorized into product type, end use, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into manual and electronic. By end use, it is divided into residential, institutional, and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into specialty store, franchise store, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and Rest of LAMEA).

Some of the major players in the global treadmill industry analyzed in this report include Icon Health & Fitness, Technogym, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus, Inc., True Fitness Technology, Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co., Ltd., TrueForm, Woodway, Life Fitness Inc., and Landice, Inc.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global treadmill market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.







KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product Type

o Manual

o Electronic

• By End Use

o Residential

o Institutional

o Commercial



• By Distribution Channel

o Specialty Store

o Franchise Store

o Online store

o Others



• By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe





o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia and New Zealand

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific



o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

