Green Hydrogen Systems signs the first purchase order of electrolysers in Norway

Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient pressurised alkaline electrolysers used in on-site hydrogen production based on renewable electricity, has today signed an agreement with Liquiline for delivering electrolysis equipment for a project in Norway. This will be the first GHS HyProvide™ electrolyser contract in the Norwegian market.

The order includes the supply of two GHS HyProvide™ A90 electrolysers with a combined capacity of 0,9 MW for the production of green hydrogen from renewable energy. Produced by Green Hydrogen Systems and operated by Liquiline and Alltec Services, the electrolysers will be deployed in a 40 ft container as a complete green hydrogen plant. The end customer for the delivery is Energy House, part of Sustainable Energy-Norwegian Catapult Centre at Stord, the world’s first test centre for green energy carriers.

Liquiline is a Norwegian based gas technology company and independent provider of services and innovative solutions for transporting and storing liquefied gases. Liquiline has been a Green Hydrogen Systems Partner since 2019. Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser units and will support the project with on-site maintenance and remote monitoring and support as part of a three-year service agreement.

“We at Green Hydrogen Systems are thrilled to be working on this project with partners like Liquiline who possess the crucial market knowledge and share our vision to pioneer the field of green hydrogen and drive a sustainable global energy transition,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CCO Søren Rydbirk. “He adds that the strong investment in hydrogen in Norway makes the country particularly interesting for our scalable solutions based on local hydrogen production close to the customers”.

When fully operational during Q2 of 2022, Green Hydrogen Systems’ electrolysers have capacity to provide approximately 389 kg green hydrogen per day.

Green Hydrogen Systems is delivering electrolysers to numerous projects in Europe and most recently also in Australia and Chile. In June 2021, Green Hydrogen Systems raised DKK 1,265 million in the company’s initial public offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The net proceeds from the offering are planned to be used for expanding the company’s production facilities, technological advancement of the electrolysis equipment and expanding the organisation.

“This project represents an important first step forward delivering local produced green hydrogen for the Norwegian market. The test field at Sustainable Energy Norwegian Catapult Centre is a major opportunity for Green Hydrogen Systems to demonstrate their technology and showcase its effectiveness”, says Knut Førland, Managing Director of Liquiline.

About Green Hydrogen Systems

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading wind energy companies.

Further information: www.greenhydrogen.dk

About Liquiline

Founded in 2005 and has long cryogenic experience, mainly from the LNG and LBG business. Liquiline supplies today complete solutions for production of green hydrogen to Norwegian customers and the international maritime industry. From just a few hundred kW to the multi-MW scale, delivered at the lowest levelized cost of hydrogen available today. Liquiline established in February 2021 HYDS (Hydrogen Solutions) together with SKL (Sunnhordland Kraftlag). HYDS mission is to develop, build and operate plants for local production of green hydrogen, and handle dispensation and bunkering. The project at Stord will be HYDS first site in Norway for production of green hydrogen, operated together with Alltec Services and Greenstat.

Further information: www.liquiline.no

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Press release

Attachment