Nokia chosen to modernize Union Wireless’ Radio Access Network

Nokia will deploy its 4G/5G radios across sites in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Idaho

Union Wireless selected Nokia as its partner for the “Rip and Replace” program

25 August 2021

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced it has been selected by Union Wireless to swap out its existing RAN equipment with Nokia’s AirScale 4G/5G radio portfolio to modernize its network while supporting the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Act. Union Wireless will deploy 4G service initially with a built-in path to 5G for its subscribers.

In addition to supplying radios, Nokia is providing all deployment and integration services including ground and tower work, installation, commissioning, and RF design and cluster optimization.

Eric Woody, Chief Technical and Operations Officer at Union Wireless, said: “When it came time to choose a vendor to swap out our existing RAN equipment, we undertook a competitive look at the industry. Out of the vendors that responded, only Nokia stepped up to provide the Equipment and the Services that we required – and Nokia was willing to back its statements to protect Union’s interests. Its ability to provide turnkey services and state-of-the-art radio equipment were also contributing factors in our decision to work with Nokia. Together, we look forward to bringing critical 4G and 5G services to our subscribers living and working in some of the most rural regions in the continental U.S.”

Charles Marsh, Senior VP of US Majors Accounts at Nokia, said: “Nokia is excited to be selected by Union Wireless as its trusted partner for its network migration. This is a complex undertaking as it will touch the majority of Union Wireless’s cellular network. By deploying field-proven equipment that is software-enabled to support 5G and O-RAN Alliance standards, we are greatly minimizing Union Wireless’s schedule risk. And, with our large team of U.S.-based design and deployment engineers, we will help Union meet all of its equipment and services needs as required by the Secure Networks Act. Once the migration is complete, Union Wireless will further enable the rural communities it serves to access the world through reliable and secure mobile connectivity. Nokia’s 4G and 5G solutions will deliver the performance to allow residents and businesses to thrive in the digital age.”

Resources:

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About Union Wireless

Union Telephone Company d.b.a. Union Wireless’s priority is, and always has been, our customers; they are the reason we exist. Union Wireless strives to be the provider of choice for telecommunication services to all people in our service area. Union Wireless’s focus on customers and their perception of value is how we can become the major telecommunications provider in this area.

This focus is necessary since competition will allow the customer many new choices. By delivering the best value to the customer, Union Wireless will prosper. In order to do this, Union Telephone Company provides a full line of telecommunication services: Interstate Toll; Intrastate Toll; Plain Old Telephone Service; Cellular Telephone Service; Data Transport; Data Application Solutions; Equipment Sales; and, Equipment Rental. We must become a total solution provider so that we can meet the needs of our customers from a single source to a complete turnkey solution for all their telecommunication needs. Exceeding our customers’ expectations will allow us to prosper in the new competitive world.