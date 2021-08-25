English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions - Räisänen

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Räisänen, Janne

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20210825150441_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12,711 Unit price: 0.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 12,711 Volume weighted average price: 0.59 EUR



For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Sirpa Haavisto, CFO

sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com

tel. +358 20 436 2000

www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com



