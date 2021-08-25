Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions - Räisänen

Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions August 25, 2021 at 4 pm
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Räisänen, Janne
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20210825150441_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-08-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12,711 Unit price: 0.59 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 12,711 Volume weighted average price: 0.59 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
