John Wayne Cancer Foundation Charity Trail Run Comes to Flagstaff

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Run in the Duke’s footsteps and fight cancer as the John Wayne Grit Series Half Marathon (https://johnwayne.org/pages/jwgs) comes to the scenic forests and mountains in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The event benefits the John Wayne Cancer Foundation (JWCF), whose mission is to bring courage, strength, and grit to the fight against cancer. JWCF funds novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness, and support.



Starting at Thorpe Park, located at 191 North Thorpe Road, Flagstaff, Ariz., 86001, participants will be in awe of the natural splendor found in the forests and Humphreys Peak as they wend their way along Mars Hill and the Observatory Mesa on single-track and open, smooth trails blanketed with pine needles from Ponderosas that grow as tall as 125 feet. The trail features an elevation gain of just over 900 feet and is a half marathon.

“The wilderness in Flagstaff embodies some of the best scenery the West has to offer,” said Ethan Wayne, the JWCF’s director and John Wayne’s son. “I can almost see my dad coming around a bend on horseback. We couldn’t pick a more fitting place for the John Wayne Grit Series, and there are more locations in California and Texas this fall, too!”

People can take part for free by raising a minimum of $500 or pay the registration fee of $120. All participants receive a John Wayne Grit Series Patagonia running shirt and a finisher mug. Fundraising rewards range from John Wayne Grit Series trucker hats to Patagonia Nano puff jackets and being able to name a JWCF grant in honor or memory of a friend or family member. Registration is open at https://johnwayne.org/pages/jwgs.

All fundraising efforts support the JWCF’s initiatives, including pioneering cancer research programs and Block the Blaze, a premier program that educates youth about sun safety and skin cancer prevention. John Wayne passed away at 72 from stomach cancer. Fifteen years before, he had surgery for lung cancer. According to Variety magazine, he “enjoyed probably the longest and most successful career of any actor in film history,” and just prior to his passing, he said, “They may find a cure for cancer even without your help, but if I were you, I wouldn’t bet my life on it.”

ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE GRIT SERIES

Show your grit in the fight against cancer by running through iconic John Wayne movie locations and rugged Western landscapes. The John Wayne Grit Series events benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. Locations and dates for the series are: a half marathon in Flagstaff, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2021; a half marathon and 10K run in Lone Pine, Calif., Oct. 16, 2021; a 5K run in Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 13, 2021; a half marathon and 10K run in Pioneertown, Calif., May 7, 2022; and 5K and 25K runs in Newport Coast, Calif., June 4, 2022. For more information, visit https://johnwayne.org/pages/jwgs.

ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE CANCER FOUNDATION

The John Wayne Cancer Foundation’s mission is to bring courage, strength, and grit to the fight against cancer. JWCF funds novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness, and support. The JWCF is a 501(C)(3) public charity. For more information, visit johnwayne.org.