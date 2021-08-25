Tempo Automation Names Mattias Cedergren Chief Manufacturing Officer

Former Flex VP brings deep industry expertise to innovative electronics manufacturing company



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation , the world's leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced that it has named Mattias Cedergren as its new Chief Manufacturing Officer. ​​With a deep and varied background, including more than 20 years of global electrical and electronic manufacturing industry experience, Cedergren will lead manufacturing operations at Tempo to power the company’s strategic vision and growing scale.

“Mattias is an industry veteran of the highest caliber,” said Joy Weiss, president and CEO of Tempo Automation. “He brings a breadth of experience to the Tempo team, spanning supply chain, factory operations and global business unit leadership. Mattias’s background in helping customers get electronics products from concept to volume production will serve Tempo and its customers well.”

Cedergren was most recently the vice president of operations at Legrand-Finelite, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Prior to Legrand-Finelite, he held several senior roles at Flex, one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services companies. He most recently served there as global vice president for a portfolio of $1.8 billion across smart home, appliances and floorcare markets.

During his 20-year tenure at Flex, Cedergren ran a start-up incubator, growing it to $500 million in revenue, and managed large campus operations across design, new products, supply chain, operations and reverse logistics. After leaving Flex, Cedergren joined Veev, a technology-driven hybrid real estate solutions company, as the vice president and general manager of global design and production studio. Cedergren graduated from Lund University School of Business in Sweden as well as Stanford University’s executive education program. He has lived and worked in Europe, Mexico and the US.

“Tempo’s software-accelerated approach to new product introduction is unique and innovative,” said Cedergren. “The Tempo platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory optimize the complex process of printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing to deliver speed, precision and agility—all to empower greater innovation. I am honored to join the team at Tempo and support our next phase of growth.”