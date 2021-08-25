Fortinet Brings Together World’s Best Players and Technology Leaders with Security Summit at PGA TOUR’s Fortinet Championship

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Product at Fortinet

“We are excited about our inaugural Fortinet Championship event and Security Summit kicking off the 2021-2022 FedExCup Regular Season. Fortinet will bring together the greatest minds in the industry to double down on the most pressing cybersecurity challenges today. Additionally, working together, the Fortinet Championship will launch another year of charitable giving for the PGA TOUR – with proceeds supporting local non-profits that share Fortinet’s vision in building an inclusive and diverse workplace that will close the cybersecurity skills gap. These initiatives further Fortinet’s vision to make possible a digital world that organizations can always trust by securing people, devices, and data everywhere.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced several initiatives as part of the upcoming Fortinet Championship. This premier event will kickoff the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Season and will be held in Napa, California at the Silverado Resort and Spa, September 13–19, 2021. Further to its mission to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, Fortinet will bring together the world’s best golfers and technology leaders, including its community of customers and partners, in one forum to discuss the latest security innovations and networking trends. Fortinet delivers the most innovative, highest-performing security fabric platform to help organizations secure and simplify their IT infrastructures.

Fortinet Championship Security Summit and Technology Vendor Expo

The Security Summit will offer attendees a full day of thought leadership insights including new and emerging technologies such as zero trust, enterprise SD-WAN - from cloud to branch, and SASE, as well as work from home amongst other topics. Fortinet Championship attendees will also have access to a Technology Vendor Expo featuring more than 35 partners, such as AT&T, Amazon Web Services, CDW, Comcast Business, Tufin, World Wide Technology (WWT), and more.

The full roster of Fortinet Championship Security Summit sessions available to attendees can be accessed here:

https://events.fortinet.com/fortinetchampionship.

Growing an Inclusive Cybersecurity Workforce

Aligned with the PGA TOUR, a world-class brand and global leader in charitable global impact, the Fortinet Championship looks forward to making a positive community impact with Bay Area non-profit organizations and the local Napa Valley community. Nearly all PGA TOUR tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion. Fortinet is designating proceeds from the Fortinet Championship to benefit non-profit organizations in the areas of STEM, inclusion and diversity, and veterans reskilling programs. These and other programs like Fortinet’s TAA Initiative that provides free Network Security Expert (NSE) training, as well as security academies, and veterans programs are helping to close the cybersecurity skills gap. Through the Fortinet Veterans Program Fortinet has helped over 2,000 veterans and military spouses transition into careers in cybersecurity since 2013.

Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies for Today’s Leaders

Attendees can also receive the yet-to-be-released book, Fighting Fire with Fire, penned by fellow attendee and Security Summit panelist Renee Tarun, Deputy CISO at Fortinet. Some of the most accomplished female CISOs and leaders in the cybersecurity field contributed to Fighting Fire with Fire, sharing their knowledge and experience to provide proactive cybersecurity strategies in an ‘essential survival guide’ for cybersecurity leaders.

Securing People, Devices, and Data Everywhere: The Fortinet Championship and PGA TOUR

The two organizations coming together to execute the inaugural Fortinet Championship will be broadcast on Golf Channel and streamed on PGA TOUR LIVE with additional coverage on PGA TOUR Radio (XM/92 and Sirius/208). To learn more about the Fortinet Championship, visit https://www.fortinetchampionship.com/

Supporting Quotes

“We are thrilled to have Fortinet as part of the PGA TOUR family. The Fortinet Championship leads off the 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season and we look forward to having Fortinet help grow the event to maximize charitable impact for the Napa Valley community.”

-- Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR President

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding the integration of, and plans for, the Panopta solution. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, changes in product and service plans, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts for Fortinet