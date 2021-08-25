Fortinet and Dragos Expand Partnership to Further Secure OT Infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Our new product integration of Fortinet’s industry-leading FortiGate NGFW with the industry-leading Dragos Platform offers customers the unique opportunity to simplify security deployments and provides advanced security to OT environments around the world.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Fortinet’s FortiGate will be the first firewall integrated into the Dragos Platform, extending the benefits of the Security Fabric platform and leveraging its purpose-built Secure Processing Units (SPUs). The integration of the FortiGate Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) with the Dragos Platform provides customers with an integrated and robust security solution delivering asset visibility, inventory, vulnerability management and threat detection for industrial asset owners.

Simplifying Security Deployments for OT Environments

Organizations face challenges selecting the right technologies to ensure optimal cybersecurity coverage of IT and OT environments while enabling effective workflows offered by combined technology integrations. Fortinet’s FortiGate NGFW helps address these challenges by integrating with the Dragos Platform to provide response actions to threat detections. This complements FortiGate’s capabilities by introducing OT-specific detections from the Dragos Platform that can be blocked by the firewall. Additionally, the integration removes the customer's burden of maintenance and technical debt and enables more automation around the cybersecurity attack surface. As a result, organizations save time, reduce errors associated with manual entry, and get more seamless protection with these two industry leading systems interacting in an automated way.

The new FortiGate integration adds to an existing Dragos Platform integration with FortiSIEM. Dragos customers can gain faster access to telemetry data for analytics, more automatable incident response, and enterprise customers gain more efficient control over multiple FortiGate deployments.

Fortinet Differentiators and Drivers for the Dragos Platform

Dragos benefits from Fortinet’s industry-leading FortiGate NGFW as a result of the following differentiators:

Security-Driven Networking: Fortinet is the only vendor that can tightly and thoroughly integrate top networking and security solutions seamlessly to become part of an organization's network, providing additional visibility.

Fortinet is the only vendor that can tightly and thoroughly integrate top networking and security solutions seamlessly to become part of an organization's network, providing additional visibility. Fortinet Purpose-Built SPUs: Speed is the essence of detection and prevention and requires a platform like FortiGate that is powered by purpose-built NP7 and CP9. This starts with decrypting HTTP flows to ensure that once the hackers gain access into a network, they are not able to do command and control, download more malware, or demand for ransomware.

Speed is the essence of detection and prevention and requires a platform like FortiGate that is powered by purpose-built NP7 and CP9. This starts with decrypting HTTP flows to ensure that once the hackers gain access into a network, they are not able to do command and control, download more malware, or demand for ransomware. FortiGuard Security Services: FortiGuard’s security services provides coordinated, contextualized response which is key to disrupt threat kill chains. Fortinet’s AI/ML powered IPS and antimalware services, Content Disarm and Reconstruct (CDR), Virus Outbreak Service (VOS), and integrations with Fortinet WAF prevent application-API attacks.



Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem

Dragos is able to integrate with the Fortinet Security Fabric as part of the Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program. The program brings together a community of global technology partners, like Dragos, with specialized expertise, and makes available resources and tools to facilitate integration. Fortinet collaborates with partners such as Dragos to deliver integrated end-to-end security solutions that leverage the industry-leading Fortinet Security Fabric.

Supporting Quotes

“We’re excited to expand our significant partnership with Fortinet to include the addition of their industry-leading FortiGate NGFWs to the Dragos Platform. As a major provider of firewall technology, the technical integration with FortiGate is a milestone addition to the Dragos Platform. It enables us to combine our leading asset visibility, vulnerability management, threat detection, and response capabilities with FortiGate’s network protection and control functionality to further secure industrial and operational technology processes for our joint customers.”

-Jon Lavender, Chief Technology Officer, and Founder at Dragos

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries, and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties, and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.