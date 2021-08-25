Digital Twin Consortium Hosts Defense Day

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium® is hosting a virtual event on the use of digital twins in the defense industry on September 15th from 11 am – 1 pm Eastern. This virtual event will feature top aerospace & defense technologists discussing defense industry use cases, the commercial and technical benefits of a digital twin, and the unique challenges of digital engineering in the defense industry.

Maj Gen Heather Pringle, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, will kick-off the event with a keynote address followed by four concurrent roundtable discussions:

Digital Twins in Development: eCreate before you Aviate , facilitated by Jordan Garrett, Dell, and Dan Isaacs, Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twins in Operations: Mission Planning and Execution , facilitated by Andy Puglise, Northrop Grumman, and James Sumpter, Air Force Research Lab

Digital Twins in Operation: Training and Upskilling , facilitated by Dana Kawas, Thynkli, and David Shaw, Intuitus Corp.

Digital Twins in Sustainment: Predictive Maintenance, facilitated by Laura Szypulski, Northrop Grumman, and Chris Hussey, Gafcon

The event is for Digital Twin Consortium members and their invited guests. Learn more about Digital Twin Consortium membership and collaborate with industry leaders. Media who want to attend, please contact Karen@omg.org.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

