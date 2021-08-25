New and Improved NetBlaze App Streamlines, Simplifies, and Automates Digital Marketing to Support Small Business Success

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBlaze , a Chicago-based digital marketing solutions company for small businesses nationwide, today announces its new app designed to help businesses simplify their digital marketing efforts. Accessible on both desktop and mobile devices, the platform focuses on the four core areas of digital marketing that generate the greatest ROI for small businesses (SMBs): Customer communications, online reviews, search engine optimization (SEO), and social media management.



“The NetBlaze mission is simple: We want to help small business owners generate more online traffic, leads, and sales by taking the stress and confusion out of digital marketing so that they can focus on what they do best – running their business,” said Steven Clayton, CEO and founder of NetBlaze. “Our new ‘done-for-you solutions’ based on proven digital strategies and powered by intelligent automation technology helps small businesses get found, get customers, and get results.”

The new app includes an intuitive, self-guided user interface that allows SMBs to get started immediately. A live chat feature provides additional assistance and access to NetBlaze experts during normal business hours, and an online wizard walks new users through each step of the process. The app’s easy-to-navigate dashboard populates all services and tools across four most important components of digital marketing:

Customer Communications: Effective, regular customer communications helps SMBs build relationships, repeat business, and generates consistent traffic and leads. The NetBlaze app offers built-in tools that allow businesses to text and/or email customers at any time to share information quickly and easily about upcoming sales, promotions, and events. Pre-designed landing pages can be posted to a website to capture new leads, and then directly uploaded into the app’s dashboard for follow-up communications.

Online Reviews: 90% of customers read reviews before making any type of purchasing decision, so it’s imperative that SMBs generate, track, and promote positive reviews. NetBlaze offers prepared email and text templates so owners can easily request reviews from current customers. The app also allows businesses to sync user review platforms such as Yelp, Facebook, and Google Ratings, receive instant notifications when a review has been shared, and respond to customer reviews immediately. Using the app, SMBs are even able to capture a negative review before it’s posted online.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Appearing at the top of local Google searches and improving search engine rankings allows SMBs to rise above their competition and is critical to online success and lead generation. However, many SMBs don’t have the time, expertise, or know-how to approve rankings and/or visibility in the search engines. NetBlaze experts help optimize SMBs’ websites by identifying keywords and phrases to maximize website visibility. The NetBlaze team also creates powerful backlinks and citations to increase website authority and further boost search engine rankings.

Social Media Management: Generating traction and traffic on social media helps SMBs boost online visibility, engage customers, and increase brand awareness. However, many businesses are unsure what type of content to post, or when and where to post. The app allows businesses to easily create eye-catching social content that connects with their local target audience. SMBs can also leverage NetBlaze experts to research, create, and automatically post twice a week to the social platforms of choice (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter).

Hundreds of SMBs across the construction, e-commerce, retail, restaurant, and wellness industries rely on NetBlaze’s digital marketing support and expertise. NetBlaze is offering a 30-day free trial for all new customers that includes a 30-day action plan to help them maximize their trial period. From there, the $297/month price point allows SMBs of any size to develop and implement a digital marketing strategy for any stage of their business.

For more information on NetBlaze, visit https://netblaze.com/ .

