GlobalTranz Named a Top Ten Largest Logistics Company by Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, was named to the Twin Cities Largest Logistics Companies list from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal.



The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal offers breaking business news and top stories for the local region. This year’s annual ranking of largest logistics companies was determined by each company’s metro-area employees as of June 1, 2021.

GlobalTranz’s Minneapolis-St. Paul office serves customers across the country with its technology-driven logistics solutions, including the company’s final mile offering, managed transportation and supply chain optimization solutions. GlobalTranz employs 184 people in Minneapolis-St. Paul and has had an operational presence in the community since 1987.

“The GlobalTranz team in the Twin Cities represents some of the industry’s strongest logistics professionals,” said Ross Spanier, Executive Vice President of Direct Channel at GlobalTranz. “Our team’s decades of experience couples well with the company’s technology-driven offerings to provide exceptional supply chain solutions to our customers, especially during a volatile year in shipping and logistics.”

As an overall organization, GlobalTranz is demonstrating significant growth in 2021, reporting revenue increase of 72 percent and gross profit growth of 61 percent through June, compared to the same period last year. As shippers evaluate supply chain needs and navigate ongoing disruption, GlobalTranz’s Managed Transportation Services, Final Mile delivery offerings and the GlobalTranz TMS next-generation logistics platform have positioned the business for continued growth in 2021 and beyond.

“The ability to offer services to our customers across different regions is a key component of our business, especially during the past year which highlighted the importance of an agile remote workforce,” said Spanier. “Recognition from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal emphasizes our presence in that market and its importance to the overall success of our company in delivering supply chain and logistics solutions for customers across the country.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

