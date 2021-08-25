NP Digital Announces John Hoeft as SVP of Strategic Partnerships at NP Accel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that John Hoeft has joined the agency as its Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Hoeft will lead the partnerships team and its channel, platform and technology partner engagements. This new position will ensure the optimization and growth of sales channels through co-marketing and partnership initiatives across NP Digital, NP Accel and Ubersuggest.

Hoeft is a 25-year veteran of digital marketing and sales leadership, representing agencies, publishers and software companies. He comes with a breadth of expertise in building partnership programs and sales teams that have helped thousands of marketers navigate digital marketing services and the technologies that help them succeed.

“We are very excited to have John join the NP Digital leadership team,” said Ty Christensen, CRO of NP Accel. “He has a proven track record of building strategic partnership programs and leading outbound sales and marketing efforts for digital marketing services and technology platforms. His combination of Saas, Agency and Local Media experience in the Enterprise and SMB markets will play a significant role as we continue to grow and build our leadership team.”

Prior to joining NP Digital, Hoeft served as the VP of Strategic Partnerships at NinjaCat. There he built a successful partner ecosystem leveraging over 100 integration, technology and co-selling partnerships to help with strategic business development through co-marketing and channel sales initiatives. Hoeft was also the General Manager of TruMeasure and has held senior-level positions with local media companies and agencies such as Star Tribune, AOL, Novus Media and MediaNews Group.

“I’m excited to join the NPAccel team at NP Digital. As one of the fastest-growing agencies in the US, it is a critical time to leverage customers and partners for sustained growth,” said Hoeft. “The company's culture and commitment to best-in-class SEO and Paid Media services for enterprise and SMB marketers have attracted an incredibly talented workforce that I am thrilled to be a part of.”

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 450 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

