 TimeSolv To Provide Law Firms With an All-Inclusive Payments Experience Through Stax Collaboration

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stax by Fattmerchant, the industry’s only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem, today announces its partnership with TimeSolv, a leading time and expense tracking, billing and firm management solution for legal practices. The partnership enables a feature-rich payments experience for TimeSolv users, making it easier for law firms to consolidate their time capture, billing, invoicing, and payment collection experience within one platform.



“As we continue to grow our presence within the law space, partnering with leading providers like TimeSolv remains a priority for Stax,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and founder of Stax. “We are looking forward to adding more value to their platform with our feature-rich payment processing technology and offering their customers a seamless experience they will truly benefit from.”

TimeSolv provides an integrated cloud-based time and billing software for lawyers and other professionals to streamline their billable time and manage project invoices. By using the functionalities of Stax Connect, TimeSolv’s platform can now allow for retainer replenishment and payments to trusts for law firms to help them get paid faster and manage their receivables more efficiently.

“Our partnership with Stax allows us to provide our customers with a more robust solution to accept payments, as well as allow law firms to increase collection rates and automate their receivable process,” said Raza Hasan, CEO of TimeSolv. “We are proud to offer Stax’s innovative technology solutions to help legal firms take their businesses to the next level and streamline the payment process.”

About Stax

Stax is one of America’s fastest growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.

About TimeSolv

TimeSolv helps lawyers and other professionals increase their billable time and get paid faster. TimeSolv is the most comprehensive, easy-to-use cloud time and expense billing software, proven since 1999 with over $6 billion billed. Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, TimeSolv can be used offline and online and can sync data bidirectionally with QuickBooks. TimeSolv is compatible with PCs and Macs, iOS and Android.

