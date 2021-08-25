The global personal hygiene market was valued at $508.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $720.7 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Hygiene Market by Product, Gender, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126728/?utm_source=GNW

Maintenance of good hygiene ensures safety from various infections and hygiene related ailments. Other personal care practices include covering of mouth before coughing or sneezing, properly disposing used tissues, and ensuring that food handling surfaces is clean. This method ensures that dangerous germs and other diseases are not transmitted. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers, face masks, gloves, stretchy hats, antibacterial wipes, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence garments are among the most often used items. Self-esteem and confidence as well as social, personal, and psychological well-being are all aided by maintaining a high degree of personal cleanliness.



Rise in disposable income, coupled with growing willingness to pay for these products propels growth of the market. In addition, desire for improvement of quality of life and maintaining optimal health levels further boosts growth of the market. However, changes in client buying behavior and preference for chemical-free, organic goods due to their advantages might stifle growth of the personal hygiene market. As a result, entry of organic and chemical-free personal care products into the market poses a challenge to the personal hygiene industry’s development and restrains growth of the market. In contrast, growth in emerging markets create lucrative opportunities for the personal hygiene. Moreover, surge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, rise in incidences of chronic disease such as COVID-19 further drives growth of the market. Rise in need for gender-specific hygiene goods such as conditioners, shampoos, shaving kits, face masks, face peels, and other items fuel demand for personal care products and propels the market growth. Moreover, growing consumer preference toward multi-faceted personal hygiene and grooming products as well as launches of new products such as teeth whitening toothpaste, fragrant showers, and bathing products and other multifunctional products positively impact the market growth.

The global personal hygiene market is segmented into product, gender, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into soaps, hand sanitizers, bath & shower products, face care products, and others. By gender, it is classified into unisex, male, and female. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital-based pharmacies, supermarkets, and e-commerce. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

• Soaps

• Hand sanitizers

• Bath and Shower Products

• Face Care Products

• Other Products



By Gender

• Unisex

• Male

• Female



By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

o Unisex

o Male

o Female

• Hospital based Pharmacies

o Unisex

o Male

o Female

• Supermarkets

o Unisex

o Male

o Female

• E-commerce

o Unisex

o Male

o Female



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• 3M

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• HARTMANN

• Johnson & Johnson,

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• P&G

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• Syndy Pharma

• Unilever

