Two Day Online Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods Seminar: Understanding and implementing Guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH - October 14-15, 2021

The "Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods (Understanding and implementing guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH) 21" training

Analytical methods used for GxP purposes should be validated to ensure the reliability, consistency and accuracy of analytical data.

Compendial methods should be verified to demonstrate the suitability of laboratories to successfully run the method and when methods are transferred between laboratories successful transfer should be demonstrated through testing or a transfer waiver, if justified.

If a laboratory uses an alternative method instead of a compendial method, equivalence or superiority of the alternative method should be demonstrated.

Recent guidance on method validation and transfer has been produced by FDA and EMA, and USP has guidance chapters on method validation, verification and transfer, equivalence testing and statistical evaluation.

Articles in US Pharmacopeial Forum have introduced the concepts of measurement uncertainty and lifecycle management for analytical procedures. Lifecycle management has also been the subject of recent FDA and ICH publications.

This 2-day seminar will help attendees to understand regulatory requirements for method validation, verification and transfer. It will also suggest ways to de-risk the method validation process through prior evaluation of method performance and the use of effective protocols.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the regulatory requirements for validation of analytical methods

Learn how to plan, execute and document development and validation of in-house methods

Be able to explain the different requirements for validation, verification and transfer of analytical procedures

Understand the principles of validation of in-house methods, verification of compendial methods and method transfer

Know how to demonstrate equivalence to compendial methods

Understand the important qualities of stability-indicating methods

Be able to select test parameters, test conditions and acceptance criteria for different analytical measurements

Know how to plan, justify and document revalidation after method changes

Understand important indicators of the suitability of a method for routine QC use

Understand approaches for the statistical evaluation of validation test results

Understanding what questions will be asked during audits and inspections and how to answer them

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

10:00 AM Session Start

Day 1 - Lectures and Workshop Exercises

Lecture 1: Regulatory Background and Requirements

FDA, EMA and international requirements (ICH Q2, ICH Q12 and the proposed ICH Q14)

Method validation terminology

USP and Ph Eur guidance on method validation, verification and transfer:

EU GMPs: Chapter 6 and Annex 15

Recent FDA and WHO method validation guidelines

Different requirements for GLP, GCP and GMP

Recent FDA and EMA enforcement action regarding method validation

Introduction to quality risk management (ICH Q9)

Lecture 2: Preparing for Method Validation

Analytical Instrument qualification (USP <1058>)

Computerized data systems (21 CFR 11, EU GMPs Annex 11 and GAMP 5)

Validation of chromatographic data systems

Validation and control of Excel spreadsheets

Qualification of reference standards and materials

Evaluating method performance prior to validation

Lecture 3: Validation of Analytical Methods

Developing a validation plan and SOP

Phase-appropriate method validation

Experimental approaches to method validation: accuracy, precision, intermediate precision, specificity, LOD, LOQ, linearity, range and robustness

Demonstrating specificity: stress studies and impurity standards

Dealing with validation failures

Lecture 4: Verification of Compendial Methods

Scope, objectives and requirements of USP <1226>

Changes allowed to chromatographic methods: USP <621> and Ph. Eur. 2.2.46

Risk-based approach to method verification - which validation parameters should be verified?

Method verification acceptance criteria

Day 02 (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT) Lectures and Workshop Exercises

Lecture 5: Transfer of Analytical Methods and Procedures

Method transfer objectives

Method transfer approaches

Risks in method transfer

Writing an effective transfer protocol

Preparing the receiving laboratory for method transfer

Method transfer to new technology: HPLC to UHPLC

The method transfer report

Lecture 6: Demonstrating Equivalence to Compendial Methods

Method validation vs. equivalence testing

Definition, objective and scope of alternative methods

Justification for the use of alternative methods

FDA and USP requirements

Equivalence testing - what and how much?

Documentation requirements

Lecture 7: Maintaining the Validated State (Lifecycle Management)

Monitoring method performance: system suitability testing and quality control samples

Change control for analytical methods

Handling method changes pre- and post-approval

Revalidation of analytical methods: when, and what to test

Method review

Continuous improvement

Lecture 8: Recent Developments

Lifecycle approach to analytical methods

Method development and validation using Quality by Design principles

Validation of bioanalytical methods according to the FDA and EMA guidelines

Measurement uncertainty

