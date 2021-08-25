Two Day Online Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods Seminar: Understanding and implementing Guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH - October 14-15, 2021

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods (Understanding and implementing guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH) 21" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Analytical methods used for GxP purposes should be validated to ensure the reliability, consistency and accuracy of analytical data.
Compendial methods should be verified to demonstrate the suitability of laboratories to successfully run the method and when methods are transferred between laboratories successful transfer should be demonstrated through testing or a transfer waiver, if justified.
If a laboratory uses an alternative method instead of a compendial method, equivalence or superiority of the alternative method should be demonstrated.
Recent guidance on method validation and transfer has been produced by FDA and EMA, and USP has guidance chapters on method validation, verification and transfer, equivalence testing and statistical evaluation.
Articles in US Pharmacopeial Forum have introduced the concepts of measurement uncertainty and lifecycle management for analytical procedures. Lifecycle management has also been the subject of recent FDA and ICH publications.
This 2-day seminar will help attendees to understand regulatory requirements for method validation, verification and transfer. It will also suggest ways to de-risk the method validation process through prior evaluation of method performance and the use of effective protocols.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the regulatory requirements for validation of analytical methods
- Learn how to plan, execute and document development and validation of in-house methods
- Be able to explain the different requirements for validation, verification and transfer of analytical procedures
- Understand the principles of validation of in-house methods, verification of compendial methods and method transfer
- Know how to demonstrate equivalence to compendial methods
- Understand the important qualities of stability-indicating methods
- Be able to select test parameters, test conditions and acceptance criteria for different analytical measurements
- Know how to plan, justify and document revalidation after method changes
- Understand important indicators of the suitability of a method for routine QC use
- Understand approaches for the statistical evaluation of validation test results
- Understanding what questions will be asked during audits and inspections and how to answer them
Key Topics Covered:
Day 01 (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)
10:00 AM Session Start
Day 1 - Lectures and Workshop Exercises
Lecture 1: Regulatory Background and Requirements
- FDA, EMA and international requirements (ICH Q2, ICH Q12 and the proposed ICH Q14)
- Method validation terminology
- USP and Ph Eur guidance on method validation, verification and transfer:
- EU GMPs: Chapter 6 and Annex 15
- Recent FDA and WHO method validation guidelines
- Different requirements for GLP, GCP and GMP
- Recent FDA and EMA enforcement action regarding method validation
- Introduction to quality risk management (ICH Q9)
Lecture 2: Preparing for Method Validation
- Analytical Instrument qualification (USP <1058>)
- Computerized data systems (21 CFR 11, EU GMPs Annex 11 and GAMP 5)
- Validation of chromatographic data systems
- Validation and control of Excel spreadsheets
- Qualification of reference standards and materials
- Evaluating method performance prior to validation
Lecture 3: Validation of Analytical Methods
- Developing a validation plan and SOP
- Phase-appropriate method validation
- Experimental approaches to method validation: accuracy, precision, intermediate precision, specificity, LOD, LOQ, linearity, range and robustness
- Demonstrating specificity: stress studies and impurity standards
- Dealing with validation failures
Lecture 4: Verification of Compendial Methods
- Scope, objectives and requirements of USP <1226>
- Changes allowed to chromatographic methods: USP <621> and Ph. Eur. 2.2.46
- Risk-based approach to method verification - which validation parameters should be verified?
- Method verification acceptance criteria
Day 02 (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT) Lectures and Workshop Exercises
Lecture 5: Transfer of Analytical Methods and Procedures
- Method transfer objectives
- Method transfer approaches
- Risks in method transfer
- Writing an effective transfer protocol
- Preparing the receiving laboratory for method transfer
- Method transfer to new technology: HPLC to UHPLC
- The method transfer report
Lecture 6: Demonstrating Equivalence to Compendial Methods
- Method validation vs. equivalence testing
- Definition, objective and scope of alternative methods
- Justification for the use of alternative methods
- FDA and USP requirements
- Equivalence testing - what and how much?
- Documentation requirements
Lecture 7: Maintaining the Validated State (Lifecycle Management)
- Monitoring method performance: system suitability testing and quality control samples
- Change control for analytical methods
- Handling method changes pre- and post-approval
- Revalidation of analytical methods: when, and what to test
- Method review
- Continuous improvement
Lecture 8: Recent Developments
- Lifecycle approach to analytical methods
- Method development and validation using Quality by Design principles
- Validation of bioanalytical methods according to the FDA and EMA guidelines
- Measurement uncertainty
