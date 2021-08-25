Neuron Trials ‘Warning Noise’ On E-scooters In Canadian-First Initiative to Reassure the Accessibility Community

Ottawa, ON, Canada, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety-leading e-scooter operator, Neuron Mobility, announced today the launch of a trial in Ottawa -- the first of its kind in Canada -- to test the impact of an always-on ‘warning noise’ on its e-scooters to help alert pedestrians, particularly those with vision loss, that an e-scooter is approaching.

The trial, which begins this week, will see 30 of Neuron’s distinctive “safety orange” e-scooters being updated with an Audio Vehicle Alert System. Following extensive consultation with Ottawa’s vision loss community, the company will test a number of different variations, starting with intermittent beeps, which will be evaluated over the coming weeks and months.

After discussions with local accessibility groups, Ottawa’s Little Italy neighbourhood has been selected to host the trial. Members of the community with vision loss are invited to provide feedback, and Neuron will also be surveying and interviewing riders, pedestrians and the wider community to determine the effectiveness and impact of the trial.

Earlier this month, Neuron also introduced Braille identifiers and raised lettering on their e-scooters to help members of the vision loss community identify e-scooters and report unsafe parking.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: “We’ve been working closely with the City as well as accessibility experts and look forward to evaluating the impact of our Audio Vehicle Alert System. We’ll be assessing a number of variations, taking different groups’ feedback into consideration and reviewing the data carefully.”

He continued: “Safety is built into Neuron’s DNA - it dictates our e-scooter design and the way we operate them. We’re committed to adapting to meet the needs of the local communities and this is a great way to show we are aware of these concerns.”

Neuron’s new Audio Vehicle Alert system is one of many measures that have been well-received by accessibility experts and the blind and partially sighted community including:

The “safety orange” colour which provides high-visibility particularly in an urban environment

which provides high-visibility particularly in an urban environment Topple detection , which alerts Neuron’s operations team if an e-scooter has fallen who then prioritise it and reposition it safely

, which alerts Neuron’s operations team if an e-scooter has fallen who then prioritise it and reposition it safely Geofencing Control , which allows cities to implement slow-zones, no-go zones, no-parking zones and to incentivise parking in preferred areas

, which allows cities to implement slow-zones, no-go zones, no-parking zones and to incentivise parking in preferred areas A bilingual Voice Guidance audio feature on the e-scooter that not only gives safety instructions to the rider but also advises pedestrians on how to contact Neuron’s customer service team

audio feature on the e-scooter that not only gives safety instructions to the rider but also advises pedestrians on how to contact Neuron’s customer service team Braille and raised lettering , to identify the e-scooter and provide information on how to contact Neuron’s customer service team

, to identify the e-scooter and provide information on how to contact Neuron’s customer service team ‘End of Trip’ photo, a feature which requires and incentivises riders to take and submit a photo of their parked e-scooter after each ride

Neuron prioritises user education with incentives to encourage good riding and parking. The company regularly runs ScootSafe events with its own “safety ambassadors” engaging riders directly. Neuron recently launched an in-app rider safety school with an incentivised city-centric rider quiz which has been completed by hundreds of riders to date.

Ongoing focus on safety innovation

Neuron’s next-generation N3 e-scooters have been purpose-built to a commercial grade, specifically for renting and rider safety. They are ‘safety orange’ in colour and have visibly larger, 11.5” wheels and wider footplates than other e-scooters, and deliver the highest levels of safety, stability and rider experience, to give users an extra level of confidence.

The e-scooters feature the world’s first app-controlled Helmet Lock, which secures a safety helmet to the e-scooter, electronically releasing it for use at the start of the booking. Riders benefit from multi-language Voice Guidance to educate them on how to travel safely; a Follow My Ride feature allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time for added safety; and a 000 emergency button can tell if someone has had a fall, then help them call emergency services. A Topple Detection feature alerts Neuron’s operations team if an e-scooter has been left on its side so it can be repositioned. Geofencing technology control where e-scooters are ridden and parked, and how fast they can travel in certain areas.

