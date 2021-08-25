The alternative building materials market was valued at $189,823.80 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $330,269.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alternative Building Materials Market by Material, End User and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126723/?utm_source=GNW

This alternative material consists of bamboo, wood, plastic, rammed earth and other sustainable material.

The major driving factors for alternative building material market are increasing awareness among people for sustainable infrastructural development of buildings. In addition, the alternative materials are environment friendly and require less energy for production as well as have less emission of carbon as compared to traditional building material. Moreover, the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green certification leads to considerable concession in taxes and other grants. However, the alternative material does not provide expected strength and lacks in providing finish as compared to finishing by concrete. This acts as restraint to the alternative building materials market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of new manufacturing processes and advancement in technology of material in its manufacturing and installation process will be a major opportunity for the alternative building materials market during the forecast period.

The alternative building materials market is segmented on the basis of material, end user, application and region. On the basis of capacity, the market is divided into bamboo, recycled plastic, wood and others. Depending on end user, it is classified into residential and non-residential. On the basis of application, the market is divided into construction, furniture and flooring. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition analysis



The major players profiled in the alternative building materials market include Bauder Ltd., ByFusion Global Inc., CarbonCure Technologies Inc., JD Composites, Kirei, Neular, Plasticiet, Rammed Earth Enterprises, Rammed Earth Works and Takataka Plastics. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as product launch, business expansion and partnership, to offer better products and services to customers in the alternative building materials market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Material

o Bamboo

o Recycled Plastic

o Wood

o Others



By End User

o Residential

o Non-residential



By Application

o Construction

o Furniture

o Flooring



By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Key Players

Bauder Ltd.

ByFusion Global Inc.

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

JD Composites

Kirei

Neular

Plasticiet

Rammed Earth Enterprises

Rammed Earth Works

Takataka Plastics

