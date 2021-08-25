English Norwegian

Oppdatering vedrørende SalMars frivillige kontanttilbud for å kjøpe alle utestående aksjer i Norway Royal Salmon

Frøya, 25. august 2021

Det vises til børsmelding datert 20. august 2021 vedrørende et frivillig kontanttilbud fra SalMar ASA («SalMar» eller «Tilbyderen») for å kjøpe alle utestående aksjer i Norway Royal Salmon ASA («Norway Royal Salmon», «NRS», eller «Selskapet») for NOK 270 per aksje («Tilbudet»).

Tilbyder har i dag oversendt et tilbudsdokument («Tilbudsdokumentet») til Oslo Børs. Tilbudsperioden vil starte etter godkjennelse av Tilbudsdokumentet av Oslo Børs, som er forventet oppnådd i løpet av uken som starter 6. september 2021.

Tilbudsperioden vil være fire uker («Tilbudsperioden»), og kan være gjenstand for forlengelse. Oppgjør for Tilbudet vil finne sted innen to uker etter annonsering av at gjennomføringsbetingelsen knyttet til minimum akseptgrad for mer enn 50% av samtlige utstede aksjer i Selskapet på fullt utvannet basis har blitt tilfredsstilt eller frafalt, gitt at de andre gjennomføringsbetingelsene er tilfredsstilt frem til slik fullføring eller er frafalt av Tilbyderen.

Gjennomføringen av Tilbudet vil ikke være betinget av finansierings- eller «due diligence»-vilkår, eller betingelser knyttet til godkjennelse fra konkurransemyndigheter.

For mer informasjon, vennligst kontakt:

Trine Sæther Romuld, CFO & COO

trine.romuld@salmar.no , +47 991 63 632

Håkon Husby, IR-ansvarlig

hakon.husby@salmar.no , +47 936 30 449

Om SalMar

SalMar er en av verdens største og mest effektive produsenter av laks. Konsernet har oppdrettsaktivitet i Midt-Norge, Nord-Norge og på Island, samt en betydelig slakteri- og videreforedlingsaktivitet ved InnovaMar på Frøya og Vikenco på Aukra. Videre eier SalMar 50% av Scottish Seafarms Ltd.

Se www.salmar.no (http://www.salmar.no) for mer informasjon om SalMar.

