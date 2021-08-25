Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report 2021: Effective CDN Planning has been Highlighted via Recent Major Outages - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CDN Market by Technology, Platform, Application, Service Type, Customer Type, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the current state of the market for content, CDN providers, and solutions. This report provides a SWOT analysis for major vendors and views into the future of CDN solutions and marketplace.

A content delivery network (CDN) is a system of servers, or computers interconnected over the Internet, that are placed closer to users across the globe to reduce the distance content travels. CDNs provide solutions for efficiently and effectively managing content of all types.

Solutions include core services such as aggregation, management, and distribution of content as well as a variety of value-added functionality. Thanks to advances in virtualization and Cloud-based deployments, many CDN deployments can run on commercial off-the-shelf hardware with virtual machines, thereby reducing costs and improving infrastructure flexibility.

The digital content market is poised to reach a new stage in its evolution with the coming pipeline of next-generation applications and solutions. Content consumption among consumers is exploding due to many factors including higher bandwidth, low-cost digital devices, and smart devices (phones, tablets, and wearable wireless) devices.

The market need for CDN solutions correlates directly with the explosion of broadband networks, smart mobile phones, and related applications, services and content. In particular, the convergence of cellular networks supported by LTE and 5G broadband wireless, and cloud-based applications, facilitates the need for more intelligent content solutions.

This report also analyzes the competitive threats to pure-play CDN providers from Google and Amazon. The report also analyzes threats to network operators as well as opportunities for content, commerce, and application developers. The report includes forecasts for 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

Multi-CDN Switching will exceed $3.2B USD globally by 2026

Mobile app driven CDN growth will grow at 22.3% CAGR through 2026

Broadband wireless will continue as a substantial factor for CDN growth

Analytics and cloud intelligence support of CDNs is a $3.5B market by 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Content Delivery Networks

2.1 Overview and Common Technology Employed

2.2 CDN Technology and Functionality

2.2.1 Domain Name System

2.2.2 Accessing Content

2.2.3 Apache Traffic Server

2.2.4 Cache Expiration

2.2.5 Content Service Protocols

2.2.6 CDN Architecture

2.2.7 Server Types

2.2.8 CDN Network Components

2.3 CDN Benefits

2.3.1 CDN Service Offerings

2.3.2 Companies Purchasing CDN Services

2.3.3 Content Rating

2.3.4 CDN is not for Content Alone

2.4 CDN Ecosystem

2.4.1 Revenue Models and Pricing

2.4.2 Carrier Role

3.0 CDN Applications

3.1 Current Solutions

3.1.1 Video Delivery Networks

3.1.2 Application Delivery Networks

3.1.3 Future Applications

3.1.4 Mobile CDN

3.2 Federated CDN

3.3 Cloud-Based CDN

4.0 Key Vendor Analysis

4.1 Akamai

4.1.1 Strengths

4.1.2 Weaknesses

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Threats

4.2 Amazon CloudFront

4.3 EdgeCast (Verizon Media)

4.4 MaxCDN

4.5 China Netcenter

4.6 CloudFlare

4.7 Fastly CDN

4.8 CDNetworks

4.9 China Cache

4.10 Level 3 Communications Inc.

5.0 Revenue Expectations for CDN Providers

6.0 Threats to CDNs Providers: Google and Amazon

7.0 Overall Analysis and Top Ten Comparative Analysis

8.0 CDN Forecast 2020 to 2027

8.1 Global CDN Market 2021 - 2026

8.2 CDN Market by Solution 2021 - 2026

8.2.1 CDN by Platforms and Software Type 2021 - 2026

8.2.2 CDN by Application Type 2021 - 2026

8.2.3 CDN by Service Type 2021 - 2026

8.3 CDN by Content Management Type 2021 - 2026

8.4 CDN by Video Streaming Type 2021 - 2026

8.5 CDN by Platform Type 2021 - 2026

8.6 CDN Revenue by Customer Type 2021 - 2026

8.7 CDN Revenue by Industry 2021 - 2026

8.8 CDN Revenue by Region 2021 - 2026

