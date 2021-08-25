AAAC Wildlife Removal of Fort Worth: 5 Reasons to Call in The Experts When You Need Wildlife Removed from Your Home

Southlake, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When your home has become the local hotspot for wild raccoons or a private apartment for a colony of bats, it’s easy to panic. The thought of your family being in danger or your property under threat is alarming, and caught up in the dismay, you may consider drastic action.

However, not only can it be dangerous to take on wildlife yourself, but the situation is very rarely resolved by brute force and a lack of specialist equipment. Combine that with the fact that many creatures are protected by US law, and cannot be dealt with forcefully and inhumanely, and it’s quite clear it’s a risk not worth taking.

Two people who know this better than most are Christian and Victoria Flores, the proud owners of AAAC Wildlife Removal of Fort Worth. Their local and family-owned business was founded on a love for animals, and over the years they’ve helped hundreds of home and businessowners resolve their nuisance wildlife problems and repair any damage caused.

Below, Christian and Victoria outline 5 reasons to call in the experts when it comes to removing wildlife from homes and businesses:

Wildlife can be wild – if scared, they may attack

Wild animals such as raccoons, snakes, rats, and skunks can be nasty if confronted. They will and do go into survival mode, and will try to protect their own family, their life, and the home they’ve built for themselves (albeit inside your own home).

You should never hastily approach of threaten wildlife. Keep a calm head, blockade the area and call in an expert wildlife removal team.

Some animal excrement can be dangerous to humans if inhaled or touched

Many animals produce excrement that is dangerous to humans. For example, bat guano, if inhaled, can cause serious health problems, and raccoon excrement can contain roundworm which can cause a lethal disease. Never clean up animal waste without knowing what you’re dealing with and having strong-duty protective wear.

Exterminating animals, rather than trapping and removing them, can be illegal

It is illegal to eliminate many animals. For example, bats are protected in most parts of the country, whereas you will require a license or a permit to trap or kill wildlife. It’s also generally against the law to release any animal back on to public land, including parks or forests.

To ensure you are not breaking the law, and that you are dealing with the situation humanely, you should always call in a wildlife removal expert.

A DIY approach to wildlife removal rarely works, and they often come back

To successful trap and remove an animal takes expert understanding of that animal and specialist equipment. Simply ushering it away rarely resolves the situation and often results in the wildlife returning to the scene of the crime.

AAAC Wildlife Removal of Fort Worth identify every possible entry point within your home, know exactly when is best to trap the animal, based on their feeding or hunting routines, and have specialist equipment to not only trap, but to stop reentry.

Dead animals can attract disease-carrying pests – and need to be disposed of correctly

Dealing with dead animals is very difficult. If they’ve been deceased for a few days, not only can it be a very unpleasant smell, but they may have attracted disease carrying pests, and even cause structural damage to homes, cars or other buildings by the rotting process that can occur.

If you have a dead animal on your property, it’s essential you contact a wildlife removal specialist who can conduct a thorough and safe cleanup, reducing the risk of disease transmission to your family or pets.

When you need wildlife removal in the Fort Worth area, you should call Christian and Victoria at AAAC Wildlife Removal of Fort Worth

Christian and Victoria specialize in racoon removal, squirrel removal, bat removal, rodent removal, snake removal, and pigeon control, amongst many others. Christian attended Texas State University and joined the student chapter of The Wildlife Society at the age of 18, and since then has been committed to working with wildlife.

He joined the AAAC Wildlife Removal family in the spring of 2015 and has gone on to be a renowned wildlife removal expert.

AAAC Wildlife Removal of Fort Worth is a proud member of the AAAC Wildlife Removal family of franchise companies. Our wildlife operators are trained with the most up to date techniques to handle all of your wildlife needs.

