Matterport launches Notes, an interactive collaboration and communication tool for its digital twins

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the open beta launch of Notes, a conversational, real-time team collaboration, communication and file sharing tool directly inside Matterport digital twins. With Notes, home buyers and renters can invite friends and family to visually locate and tag their favorite rooms and features of a property; corporate teams in the workplace can collaborate on space planning and office layouts; and enterprise organizations can manage facilities, assign tasks, and make key operating decisions across a portfolio of remote locations faster.



“Notes is a game-changer for teamwork and efficiency,” commented Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer at Matterport. “Increasingly, companies are adopting business collaboration and communication functionality in order to improve work across distributed workforces to save time and money. Notes is an industry-first, bringing collaborative conversations to digital twins. By enabling interaction with specific locations and objects directly within the digital twin, Notes saves considerable time and significantly improves coordination, teamwork, efficiency and productivity across multiple stakeholders,” he added.

Using Notes, users can have conversations directly within a Matterport space. Anyone who is invited to a space can ask questions or insert comments, view, reply to, and create conversation threads, and receive instant email notifications when new activity happens. New users can be easily added via @mentions. Additionally, multiple users can securely share and access files and engage in rich threads which include attachments, images, documents, and videos. With built-in privacy features, only invited participants can view and comment on Notes, even if a Matterport space is publicly available.

Watch how Notes works here: https://youtu.be/n9ahVqMAWx4

Notes also provides task management capabilities within the digital twin, including functionality to resolve a task note when completed and categorization of tasks with hashtags and colors. File uploads in digital twins are securely stored in the Matterport Cloud and only accessible to those with access to the space. All of these capabilities can be applied at scale across an entire portfolio of projects and properties at an enterprise level.

Notes is being used across a wide range of industries, including:

Residential real estate: homeowners can communicate more easily with contractors and designers for home projects; document insurance claims visually; or invite friends and family to tag and discuss what they like about homes they are considering renting or buying.

homeowners can communicate more easily with contractors and designers for home projects; document insurance claims visually; or invite friends and family to tag and discuss what they like about homes they are considering renting or buying. Commercial real estate: landlords can provide faster information to service teams working on building maintenance and facilities management.

landlords can provide faster information to service teams working on building maintenance and facilities management. Architecture, engineering and construction: architects can collaborate on interior architecture decisions remotely; building engineers can address remote inspections and site assessments, while construction teams can connect vendors, assign subcontractor tasks and coordinate on-side trades all remotely and in real-time.

architects can collaborate on interior architecture decisions remotely; building engineers can address remote inspections and site assessments, while construction teams can connect vendors, assign subcontractor tasks and coordinate on-side trades all remotely and in real-time. Retail: store managers can communicate directly with central teams on merchandising and store layouts for greater consistency and faster execution across multiple locations at once – all from just a laptop or smartphone.

Learn how to get started today with Notes here.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Naomi Little

Global Communications Manager

press@matterport.com

+44 203 874 6664

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b10ad69-74f7-4fa0-93d4-0c3744b78f8a